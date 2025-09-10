Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Download the PDF here.

corazon miningczn:auasx:cznbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
CZN:AU
Corazon Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Corazon Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Corazon Mining

Corazon Mining


Keep reading...Show less

A high-grade gold explorer in a proven Australian gold province, with a strategic portfolio of battery and base metal assets.

Notice of General Meeting

Notice of General Meeting

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Notice of General Meeting

Download the PDF here.

Gold Project Acquisition, Placement and MD appointment

Gold Project Acquisition, Placement and MD appointment

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Gold Project Acquisition, Placement and MD appointment

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 10, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has received approval from government authorities of Ministry of Mines and Energy for an additional 220 square kilometers added within the Block VIII boundaries, referred to as the Mussel Basin.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase I drilling program at its La Union Gold and Silver project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. Drill holes have now been completed at two of the 4 target areas:

  • The initial hole was completed beneath the historic Union Mine itself, intersecting the favourable carbonaceous Clemente and Caborca formations, including the microconglomeratic carbonate unit which hosted mineralization at the bottom of the past producing Union Mine.
  • Drilling then shifted focus to the El Cobre Mine area and the Union Norte Mine area, testing vertical feeder zones above the Clemente formation dolomites and carbonaceous sandstones. Hole two intersected more quartzites than interpreted from the geophysics, with the quartzites carrying more extensive hematitic oxides, possibly indicative of oxide gold mineralization potentially related to sulfides which have been oxidized through supergene weathering.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The drilling is indicating oxidation is consistent with past mining and targets are coming along with a positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The Riverside operations team is progressing the current exploration program working with the surface rancher and the drilling company to efficiently progress a high-quality exploration program."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

Download the PDF here.

World Class Exploration Team Formed & Fieldwork Imminent

World Class Exploration Team Formed & Fieldwork Imminent

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced World Class Exploration Team Formed & Fieldwork Imminent

Download the PDF here.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Trading resumes in:

Company: International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that on September 04, 2025 it acquired an option from Lepidico (Canada) Inc. ("Lepidico Canada") to buy 100% of the shares of Lepidico (Mauritius) Ltd. ("Lepidico Mauritius") on a debt-free basis for consideration of CAD$975,000 plus certain payments in the future that are contingent on and linked to various possible receipts by Lepidico Canada. Lepidico Mauritius in turn owns 80% of Lepidico Chemicals Namibia (Pty) Ltd. ("Lepidico Namibia"), which owns the Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium project in Namibia.

Assuming the transaction goes ahead with ILC exercising its option, the Company would leapfrog, by several years, the development stage of other projects it is interested in, including those in Zimbabwe and:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Corazon Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Corazon Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Update on Shareholder Meeting

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Announces Corporate Rebrand to Streamex Corp.

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Lithium Investing

CATL Mine Restart Pressures Australian Lithium Market

nickel investing

Trump’s Deep-Sea Mining Push Gains Momentum with Bahrain Backing

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Gold Outlook: World Edition

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Silver Investing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

×