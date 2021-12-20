Gaming Investing News
Stern Pinball, Inc., announced the hiring of Jack Danger in the role of Game Designer. Jack is best known for being a Twitch and Stern Brand Ambassador.  Recently he created his first hit game design, Stern's Jurassic Park Home Edition TM pinball machine. Jack brings a unique and diverse game design perspective to Stern Pinball. He started his career as an animator.  He worked on commercials, music videos, and ...

Jack brings a unique and diverse game design perspective to Stern Pinball. He started his career as an animator.  He worked on commercials, music videos, and feature films for almost 20 years prior to launching his own design studio. After borrowing pinball machines to place at his studio, Jack got bit by the pinball bug that transformed his professional career forever.

Through Twitch, Jack transitioned into streaming pinball 7 days a week, launching the official Dead Flip Pinball streaming channel. The Dead Flip Pinball channel pioneered livestream pinball, promoting Jack to Twitch Ambassador status, and creating the official "Pinball" category on the Twitch platform.  After a decade of successful pinball reveal streams, hosting of major eSports events, and becoming an official Stern Brand Ambassador, Jack was given an opportunity to design Stern's new Home Edition machine.

"Jack is an incredibly creative and talented designer. He brings tremendous energy, passion, and player skill to the work. We were beyond impressed with his strong leadership skills and the unique perspective he brought to the Jurassic Park Home Edition design. We are very excited to add his talent to our studio and look forward to his design work on future cornerstone machines," said George Gomez , Stern Pinball EVP and Chief Creative Officer.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.
Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball.  Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America , the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise.  Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man.  A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time.  To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

CONTACT: Kasey Cooley , 262-227-8357, kasey@rebelliouspr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twitch-pinball-superstar-jack-danger-joins-stern-pinballs-game-design-studio-301448323.html

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

