Twelve Builds. One Bold Finale. 2027 Jeep® Wrangler Switchback Completes the Twelve 4 Twelve Series

-
- 2027 Jeep® Wrangler Switchback, the 12th and final release in the Jeep brand's Twelve 4 Twelve product drop series, culminates a yearlong celebration of 85 years of heritage, design, freedom and legendary 4x4 capability
- 2027 Jeep Wrangler Switchback delivers a bold new take on personalization through graphic treatments, contrasting colors and unexpected design combinations
- Based on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X, available in two-door and four-door configurations
- Reimagines Wrangler's modular design with contrasting hoods and doors paired across complementary color schemes
- Gecko returns as a signature accent on the grille surround, hood graphics and Wrangler's first production bright-colored beadlock wheel rings
- Exclusive interior features Global Black Nappa leather, Sea Salt accents, Pearl and Lime stitching, with unique Switchback details
- Final Twelve 4 Twelve release celebrates the personalities, communities and eras that shaped Wrangler while showcasing a fresh expression of its customization heritage
Twelve vehicles. Twelve distinct expressions of an icon. One unmistakable Jeep® Wrangler.
Today, the Jeep brand unveils the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Switchback, the 12th and final release in its Twelve 4 Twelve series and the culmination of a yearlong celebration of Wrangler's heritage, capability, design and enduring connection with generations of enthusiasts.
"Twelve 4 Twelve unleashed creativity across the Jeep brand, bringing teams together to reimagine an icon through different perspectives while staying true to what has always defined Wrangler," said Branden Coté, Jeep brand CEO. "What this team accomplished with Twelve 4 Twelve is truly unique, a testament to the creativity, passion and collaboration that define the Jeep brand. Switchback is the perfect finale. It takes Wrangler's inherent spirit of personalization somewhere unexpected, pairing bold contrasts and interchangeable elements with the legendary 4x4 capability at the heart of every Wrangler. Even after 85 years, there are still new ways to express what Wrangler can be."
Across the series, inspiration ranged from Wrangler's military roots and iconic eras to western culture, retro design, concept vehicles and the owners who have made Wrangler their own. For the finale, the focus turns forward, with Switchback drawing from the bold colors, graphic treatments and mix-and-match creativity of contemporary gaming and digital culture.
Built to Mix Things Up
Switchback brings Wrangler's inherent "building kit" philosophy to life through a deliberate mix of color and components. Black and Sting-Gray dual vented power dome hoods and doors are exchanged across complementary configurations, creating the impression of sibling Wranglers swapping parts, while Gecko shifts from exterior color to high-impact accent on the grille surround, hood graphic and beadlock wheel rings, with a Gecko finish developed specifically for the wheel ring.
The swapping idea behind the Switchback name extends all the way to the assembly process. Gloss Black and Sting-Gray vehicles are sequenced together down the line, with doors switched during the regular production process and hoods swapped at the upfitting center to create the contrasting hood-and-door combinations that define Wrangler Switchback.
Exterior details include:
- Gecko accents throughout, including the grille surround, beadlock wheel rings, hood graphic and swing-gate decal
- Gloss Black or Sting-Gray painted dual vented power dome hood and doors, deliberately mixed across configurations to create the "exchanged parts" effect
- Sting-Gray or Gloss Black "Switchback" hood graphic and Sting-Gray "41" body-side decal for another layer of contrast
- Gloss Black or Sting-Gray three-piece hardtop for a bold, high-contrast finish
- Black Jeep and Trail Rated badging for a clean, graphic finish
- Black tow hooks that complete the contrasting exterior details
The Mix Doesn't Stop at the Door
Inside, Switchback carries its contrasting design theme forward with a progressive mix of color, materials and graphic details. Global Black and Sea Salt Nappa leather create a bold foundation, while Lime accent stitching connects directly to the Gecko exterior accents and linear graphic treatments echo the exterior graphics, creating a cohesive design story that carries Switchback's expressive character from the outside in.
Additional interior details include:
- Global Black Nappa leather seats featuring an exclusive debossed Switchback logo
- Sea Salt Nappa-trimmed instrument panel surround, door armrests and center-console lid, a first for Jeep Wrangler, create a sophisticated contrast
- Pearl and Lime accent stitching that brings subtle pops of color throughout the cabin
- Unique Switchback cupholder plaque and swing-gate plaque add exclusive graphic details, with the swing-gate plaque featuring blueprint-style Wrangler illustrations, technical specifications, mapping elements and Detroit/Toledo callouts that tell the vehicle's design and manufacturing story
- Exclusive interior details include a Willys satin chrome shifter medallion and unique HVAC vent graphics featuring the iconic seven-slot grille and Willys silhouette, subtle nods to Jeep brand heritage and Willys roots
Orders for the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Switchback open in November, with a package price of $2,870. Based on the Rubicon X, MSRP is $66,695 for the two-door model and $69,995 for the four-door model, including the $1,995 destination charge.
The Road to Twelve: A Year of Celebrating Jeep Wrangler
- November 2025: Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 - The powerhouse that kicked off Twelve 4 Twelve, inspired by the Jeep brand's 85th anniversary and 60 years of Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, combines legendary V-8 performance, premium amenities and proven Wrangler capability
- December 2025: Jeep Wrangler Whitecap - Inspired by the classic CJ-Universal and its iconic Arctic White top, Whitecap reimagines the signature two-tone design cue for today with a distinctive look that celebrates individuality and open-air adventure
- January 2026: Jeep Wrangler 85th Anniversary - Celebrates 85 years of Jeep heritage with a nod to classic Americana, featuring signature plaid inspired by generations of hardworking tradition and outdoor freedom. Exclusive plaid seat inserts and interior accents are complemented by Steel Oxide-painted 17-inch wheels, bronze tow hooks and Blue Agave 85th anniversary badging and decals
- February 2026: Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 - Classic Willys character meets the legendary 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8, delivering 470 horsepower and the most advanced off-road powertrain ever offered on a Willys model, while celebrating Jeep heritage and pushing performance into a new era
- March 2026: Jeep Wrangler Rockslide - A bold expression of Sahara and Rubicon personality, pairing signature blue accents with proven Wrangler capability, Rockslide introduces the first interior color-space expansion of the Twelve 4 Twelve series with Indigo Blue and, on Sahara, brought back standard steel rock rails for the first time since 2017
- April 2026: Jeep Wrangler Rewind - A nostalgia-soaked '80s and '90s throwback that debuted as a one-off concept at the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari before overwhelming enthusiast response helped take it from concept to production, blending retro influences with authentic Jeep capability and Willys-inspired heritage
- May 2026: Jeep Wrangler America250 - Celebrating America's 250th anniversary, this patriotic take on Wrangler Willys pairs proven Trail Rated capability with Steel Oxide wheels, Jean Blue seats and soft top, expressive red accents and patriotic graphics, plus an exclusive Captain America shield tire cover created in collaboration with Marvel
- June 2026: Jeep Wrangler Sarge - A tribute to the iconic Willys MB and Jeep's military roots, Sarge pairs authentic 1941-inspired design cues with an exclusive Cattle Tan Nappa and Drab Green interior. Its '41 Green exterior reinforces the connection to where the Jeep story began, a once limited-run color that has grown into a defining symbol of the brand
- July 2026: Jeep Wrangler Laredo - A contemporary take on the iconic Laredo trim that helped define Jeep style in the 1980s, Laredo blends rodeo-inspired design, rich earth tones and distinctive graphics with the proven Trail Rated capability of Wrangler Willys
- August 2026: Jeep Wrangler Smoky Mountain - Inspired by the rugged beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and the passionate Jeep community that gathers there each year, Smoky Mountain celebrates the people, place and spirit of adventure with legendary capability, open-air freedom and unmistakable Wrangler style
- September 2026: Jeep Wrangler JL-2A - A tribute to the 1945 Willys CJ-2A, reimagining its iconic design and bold color palette with a Gobi exterior and a Wrangler-first Nappa Heritage Tan and Bison Brown interior, accented by Desert Orange stitching and commemorative Willys-Overland details
Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.
Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: jeep.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: @jeep
X: @jeep
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twelve-builds-one-bold-finale-2027-jeep-wrangler-switchback-completes-the-twelve-4-twelve-series-302905737.html
SOURCE Stellantis