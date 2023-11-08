Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Pure Life Healthcare Management

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 6, 2023 , the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated October 5, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 9, 2023 , trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

GREEN MINING INNOVATION INC. ("GMI")
[formerly Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("GDM") ]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on June 29, 2022 , the Company has changed its name from Goldstar Minerals Inc. to Green Mining Innovation Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, November 9, 2023 , the common shares of Green Mining Innovation Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Goldstar Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).

Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 60,792,100 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow:

Nil



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

GMI              ( NEW )

CUSIP Number:

39312G105  ( NEW )


GREEN MINING INNOVATION INC. (« GMI »)
[Anciennement Société Minière Goldstar Inc. (« GDM »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires de la société le 29 juin 2022, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Société Minière Goldstar Inc. à Green Mining Innovation Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Green Mining Innovation Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 9 novembre 2023 et les actions ordinaires de Société Minière Goldstar Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN : 212299).

Capitalisation :

Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 60 792 100 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés :

Aucun



Agent des transferts :

Compagnie Trust TSX

Symbole au téléscripteur :

GMI               ( NOUVEAU )

Numéro de CUSIP :

39312G105   ( NOUVEAU )

__________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special distribution (return of capital) - Due Bill Trading:

Distribution per Common Share: $0.25
Payable Date: December 8, 2023
Record Date: November 23, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: December 11, 2023
Due Bill Period: November 22, 2023 to December 8, 2023 inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date: December 12, 2023

Trades that are executed on TSXV during the due bill period will be identified to ensure
purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 6, 2023 , the following Company name should have read as follow:

Lovitt Resources Inc. ("LRC.H ")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

23/11/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 19, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

11,576,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

11,576,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,576,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.07 for a 6-month period


$0.12 for next 6-month period



Number of Placees:

23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

600,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$14,335.85

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on November 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 27, 2023 and the Company's press release dated November 6, 2023 , the original expiry date of the warrants is November 9, 2023 rather than November 6, 2023 . The Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:

11,459,093

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 9, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 6, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25


These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,709,093 common shares with 14,709,093 common share purchase warrants attached, of which 3,250,000 have been exercised. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 20, 2020 .

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 26, 2023 and November 6, 2023 .

RESSOURCES GEOMEGA INC. (« GMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Correction, Prolongation des bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 27 octobre 2023, et le communiqué de presse émis par la société le 6 novembre 2023, la date d'échéance originale des bons de souscription est le 9 novembre 2023 et non le 6 novembre 2023. Le bulletin aurait dû se lire :

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons :

11 459 093

Date d'échéance initiale des bons :

Le 9 novembre 2023

Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons :

Le 6 novembre 2024

Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,25 $


Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 14 709 093 d'actions ordinaires et 14 709 093 bons de souscription, de laquelle 3 250 000 ont déjà été exercés. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 20 novembre 2020.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 26 octobre 2023 et le 6 novembre 2023.

__________________________________

GOLDEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GDX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 6, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

3,250,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Warrants:

3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a five-year period



Number of Placees:

4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

2,125,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

NA

NA

NA


The Company issued a news release on November 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GOLDEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GDX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,249,183 common shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share and 10,249,183 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $614,951 .

Number of Creditors:                 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


Warrants:                                   10,249,183 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,249,183 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0 .10 for a five-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced by press releases dated May 11, 2023 , May 19, 2023 and July 17, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

9,166,666 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per common share



Warrants:

9,166,666 warrants to purchase 9,166,666 common shares



Warrant exercise price:

$0.12 during a period of two years



Number of Placees:

38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

1,185,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finders' Fee:

$5 880

Nil Share

Nil Warrants


The Company issued news releases on August 18, 2023 and November 7, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SOCIETE MINIERE GOLDSTAR INC. ( « GDM » )
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu du placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier suivant tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 11 mai 2023, 19 mai 2023 et 17 juillet 2023:

Nombre d'actions:

9 166 666 actions ordinaires



Prix :

0,06 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

9 166 666 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 9 166 666 d'actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,12 $ par action pendant une période de deux ans suivant la clôture.



Nombre de souscripteurs:

38 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs

# de souscripteur (s)

# d'actions

Souscription totale des initiés existants

1

1 185 000


Montant total en

espéces ($)

# total d'actions

# total de bons de

souscription

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

5 880 $

Aucun

Aucun


La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 18 août 2023 et 7 novembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition of a 100% interest in I.M.V. Project, including 8 claims located in the Montérégie region of southern Québec, for the following consideration:

CONSIDERATION

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK

EXPENDITURES ($)





Upon closing

N/A

18,000,000 common

shares

N/A


The Company paid a finder's fee of 900,000 common shares pursuant to the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2023 , July 17, 2023 , August 18, 2023 and November 7, 2023

SOCIETE MINIERE GOLDSTAR INC. ( « GDM » )
TYPE DE BULLETIN :   Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à l'acquisition du projet I.M.V., incluant 8 claims situés dans la région de la Montérégie dans le sud du Québec, pour la considération suivante :

CONTREPARTIE

ESPÈCES  ( $)

TITRES

ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE

DE TRAVAUX ($)





À la clôture

S/O

18 000 000 d'actions

ordinaires

S/O

La société a payé un honoraire d'intermédiation de 900 000 actions ordinaires en vertu de la transaction.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 11 mai 2023, 17 juillet 2023, 18 août 2023 et 7 novembre 2023.

________________________________________

Kiplin Metals Inc. ("KIP ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 4, 2023 , and August 16, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.17 per share



Warrants:

1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.23 for a one-year period



Number of Placees:

2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on August 24, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Kiplin Metals Inc. ("KIP ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding share capital from the holder of the Lloyd Lake Uranium Project located in Athabasca in Saskatchewan in consideration for the issuance of 4,500,000 common shares of the Company to the vendor.

The vendor will retain a one-percent gross over-riding royalty (the "Royalty") on revenue from the sale of commercial production from the Lloyd Lake Uranium Project. The Royalty may be purchased back at any time in consideration for a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000 .


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK

EXPENDITURES ($)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

4,500,000 common shares

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2023 .

________________________________________

TOMBILL MINES LIMITED ("TBLL ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 5, 2023 , and October 26, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

47,999,999 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.015 per share



Warrants:

47,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,999,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees:

12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

22,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

560,000 Shares

560,000 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .05 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/07/c0728.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.TSXV:KIPBattery Metals Investing
KIP:CA
The Conversation (0)
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

August 16th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to revise the terms of its ongoing non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") being conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). The Offering will now consist of up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

July 4th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Comments on Activity Surrounding the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

June 4, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") has observed a significant increase in activity surrounding its Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project. Located in Saskatchewan, the project sits in a highly prospective area with neighboring companies Orano Canada, Cameco Corp., Stallion Discovery Corp., and Canalaska Uranium Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Updates Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

November 22 nd 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") provides update on additional exploration activities completed on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR Project) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp's high profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting Program at McKenzie Lake Uranium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting Program at McKenzie Lake Uranium Project

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a surface prospecting program in October 2023 at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project ("McKenzie Lake", or the "Project") located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

McKenzie Lake 2023 Prospecting Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce the administrative approval of its maiden drill program at its Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico, USA. The New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") has declared Lancaster's Minimal Impact Exploration Permit Application for its Phase 1 Exploration Drilling at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project to be administratively complete, marking a significant step forward in this pioneering exploration effort.

"The approval of our maiden drilling program will not only be a significant economic milestone for Lancaster but also a moment of affirmation for our commitment to responsible exploration," said Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are at the cusp of demonstrating that sustainable practices can and should be at the heart of the mining industry's future, particularly as we contribute to the global clean energy transition."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

November 6, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 the Company has closed a 1 st tranche of a non brokered private placement by way of issuing  10,000,000 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at $0.04 per QFT Unit, and 12,500,000 flow-through units ("FT Units) at $0.04 per FT Unit for total gross proceeds of $900,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN "). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $58,000 payable in two payments of $29,000 each plus GST. The INN agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Highlights

  • Discovery of at least 7 pegmatite occurrences during maiden field program at AC/DC project.
  • Field work followed up on twelve priority targets generates from a recent hyperspectral survey.
  • Field work pin-pointed an approximately 100m long, 5-10m wide, and 5m thick pegmatite.
  • Pegmatite compositions include white-pink feldspar, grey quartz, trace biotite +/- garnet, +/-tourmaline.
  • Project encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, shares geology and is located contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa Lithium Project.
  • Located 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals with an inferred mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.4% Li2O¹.
  • Assays from maiden site visit expected in coming weeks.

Hertz Lithium CEO & Director, Kal Malhi stated, "Hertz Lithium just closed the transaction to acquire Canuck Lithium and the AC/DC Lithium project in James Bay on October 25, 2023. With the help of Dahrouge Geological and Mercator Geological, we were able to assemble an exploration crew to rush onto the property during the final workdays of the exploration season. With only 3.5 workdays on the ground before the weather in James Bay turned adverse, we were able to target some very high-priority targets on the property and complete initial prospecting. The identification of multiple advanced pegmatites with lithium-associated minerals on the property is encouraging and provides our exploration teams strong confidence on the merits of the AC/DC project as well the adjoining Rio Tinto Kaanaayaa Lithium project which hosts similar geology as the AC/DC Lithium Project. "

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Results Confirm a Significant Intercept at the Keep Seismic Target

Debt Term Sheet Executed for Central Lime Project

Koppies Resource up 136% to 48 Mlb

White Cliff Secures Multiple High Grade Copper Projects in Canada

Related News

Resource Investing

Drilling Results Confirm a Significant Intercept at the Keep Seismic Target

Resource Investing

Debt Term Sheet Executed for Central Lime Project

Uranium Investing

Koppies Resource up 136% to 48 Mlb

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Secures Multiple High Grade Copper Projects in Canada

Lithium Investing

Exploration Update – Salar Dolores Lithium Prospect

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Uranium Investing

Drilling to Start Mid November at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

×