TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders March 31, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, October 19, 2023 , the shares of Akwaaba Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited   shares with no par value of which


10,259,374   shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil   shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

AML                 ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

01021L205        ( NEW )

________________________________________

Kiplin Metals Inc. ("KIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated October 13, 2023 , effective at the open on Thursday, October 19, 2023 , the shares of Kiplin Metals Inc. will resume trading.

_________________________________________

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special distribution:

Distribution per US Unit: US$0.04497
Payable Date: December 29, 2023
Record Date: November 15, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: November 14, 2023

________________________________________

23/10/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,175,000 common shares at a deemed value of C$0.13 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$517,500 .

Number of Creditors:                 8 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 10, 2023 .

________________________________________

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37  a.m. PST, Oct. 17, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 428,571 bonus shares, at a price of $0.07 per share, to two arm's length parties in consideration of promissory cash loan notes to the Company for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes bear an interest rate of 18.0% per annum and mature 12 months from the date of issue.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 11, 2023 , and October 17, 2023 .

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 675,324 shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for $54,025.92 .

Number of Creditors:                 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

1

$9,149.28

$0.08

114,366






Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

$35,901.36

$0.08

448,767


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

3,017,500 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.32 per share



Warrants:

3,017,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,017,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a three-year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees:

26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

145,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$47,712

NA

149,100


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .50 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2023 and July 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 11, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

9,097,500 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

4,548,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,548,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.08 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

640,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$8,100

NA

162,000


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 and October 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated June 19, 2023 , as amended on September 22, 2023 , between Lithium One Metals Inc. (" Lithium One ") and Norris Lithium Inc. (" Norris "), pursuant to which Lithium One acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Norris by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) (the " Arrangement "). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Lithium One acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Norris on the basis of 0.672 common shares of Lithium One for each share of Norris held (the " Exchange Ratio "). Additionally, all outstanding warrants and options of Norris were exchanged into warrants and options, respectively, of Lithium One based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the British Columbia Supreme Court granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on September 22, 2023 . The Arrangement was completed on September 27, 2023 .

For further details, refer to the management information circular of Norris dated August 11, 2023 , which can be found under the SEDAR+ profile of Norris, and Lithium One's news releases dated June 19, 2023 , September 12, 2023 , and September 27, 2023 .

________________________________________

NICKELEX RESOURCE CORPORATION ("NICK ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales of shares as set out below, which were made under the "at-the-market" offering pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 29, 2023 (the "Supplement"), to the short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2021 filed with the securities commissions in Canada under the terms of the Supplement and in the USA under the terms of the Company's Form F 10 registration statement (the "Offering"). The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the Offering for the period starting June 29, 2023 until its termination on August 5, 2023 , occurred for gross proceeds of $1,324,942.77 .

Agent:

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Cormark Securities Inc.



Offering:

227,673 common shares



Offering Price:

average price of $5.82 per share



Agents' Fee:

$27,001.89 and US$9,507.48


For further details, please refer to the Company's amended and restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 30, 2021 , Prospectus Supplement dated June 29, 2023 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated June 29, 2023 , September 1, 2023 and October 13, 2023 .

________________________________________

PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 241,006 shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$60,000 .

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STALLION DISCOVERIES CORP. ("STUD ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 25, 2023 , and September 27, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

9,160,451 flow-through shares (each, an "FT Share")


5,525,000 non-flow-through shares (each, an "NFT Share")



Purchase Price:

$0.24 per FT Share


$0.20 per NFT Share



Warrants:

7,342,726 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,342,726 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

77 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

100,000 NFT Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

11

320,000 NFT Shares and 2,071,450 FT Shares


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$196,735.58

300,000 Shares

1,001,232 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each of the 667,377 finder's warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .30 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each of the remaining 333,855 finder's warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance

The Company issued a news release on October 11, 2023 , and October 12, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VISIONARY METALS CORP. ("VIZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

19,584,155 units



Purchase Price:

$0.08 per unit



Warrants:

9,792,078 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,792,078 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

11,663,950

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

937,500


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


Finder's Warrants Terms:           N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 22 , 2023 and October 16 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/17/c7022.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

August 16th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to revise the terms of its ongoing non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") being conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). The Offering will now consist of up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

July 4th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Comments on Activity Surrounding the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

June 4, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") has observed a significant increase in activity surrounding its Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project. Located in Saskatchewan, the project sits in a highly prospective area with neighboring companies Orano Canada, Cameco Corp., Stallion Discovery Corp., and Canalaska Uranium Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Updates Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

November 22 nd 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") provides update on additional exploration activities completed on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR Project) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp's high profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS ") pursuant to which, among other things, RSFC has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Pegmatite Confirmations and Advanced Geochemical Insights Propel Exploration Success

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the first grab sample results from the newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite located approximately 8 km west of the Rose deposit (Figure 1

The Rose Lithium-Tantalum project ("Rose or the "Project") is situated within the Rose and Rose South property blocks (Figure 1), which constitute 395 km2, or only 38% of the 1,050 km2 in the Corporation's highly prospective exploration portfolio in Québec.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

  • The Tecpetrol Offer of C$1.48 in cash per share is the only offer to purchase all of the outstanding Common Shares that is currently open for acceptance by shareholders. No other binding offers have been received by Alpha.
  • The Alpha Special Committee and the Board of Directors have unanimously recommended that Alpha shareholders accept the revised and enhanced Offer from Tecpetrol and tender their shares.
  • PI Financial has confirmed that the increased Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action.
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com or visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information.

Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") today issued a reminder to shareholders of Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") to tender their shares in advance of the Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time and are urged to tender their shares immediately.

On September 28, 2023 , the Board of Directors of Alpha, based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee and after receiving a positive independent fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., publicly announced its unanimous recommendation that shareholders tender their shares to the enhanced Tecpetrol Offer of C$1.48 in cash per share. Since then, a significant number of shares have been tendered to the Offer. As previously disclosed, the Offer represents Tecpetrol's best and final offer to Alpha shareholders. No further extensions are contemplated .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has ordered the equipment with the longest lead time to manufacture, namely transformers (315 kV to 25kV) for the main power station of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project (the "Project"). The order was concluded with one of the leaders in the design and construction of industrial transformers, the Italian company Tamini Trasformatori Srl

In order to meet the electrical energy needs of the Project, the Corporation will install two electrical transformers with a ventilation stage during the construction period. The two transformers will operate simultaneously to supply the site and the operating processing plant. A single transformer will be able to support all loads in the event of failure of one of the two transformers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

South-West Connect Conference Presentation

Investor Conference Call

LPI Enters into Binding Scheme Implementation Deed with Codelco for All-Cash A$0.57 Per LPI Share Acquisition

×