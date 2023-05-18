TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 16, 2023 , effective at the open of market, May 23, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

WAROONA ENERGY INC. ("WHE")
[formerly Metallum Resources Inc. ("MZN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Metallum Resources Inc.'s (now Waroona Energy Inc., the "Company") reverse takeover (the "RTO") as principally described in the Company's information circular dated April 12, 2023 (the "Circular").

The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated December 6, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Waroona Energy Pty Ltd., an Australian incorporated entity.

The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company have approved the RTO.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Circular dated April 12, 2023 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2022, December 6, 2022, February 8, 2023, February 17, 2023, March 2, 2023, April 17, 2023 and May 16, 2023.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

In connection with the above, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2023 .

Number of Subscription Receipts:             150,000,000 subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt

entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company without payment of any additional consideration or any further action, upon the fulfilment of certain release conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of all necessary shareholder and/or regulatory approvals (the "Escrow Release Conditions") of the proposed RTO. In the event the Escrow Release Conditions are not met, all proceeds raised will be returned to the subscribers and the subscription receipts will be cancelled.

Purchase Price: $0 .06 per subscription receipt

Number of Placees:                                  105 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

# of Placee(s)

Aggregate # of Shares

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

5

32,630,269

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

1

2,060,437

Finder's Fee:

Aggregate cash amount of $307,959.


Name Change and Symbol Change:

The name of the Company has been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the market opening on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 , the common shares of Waroona Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Metallum Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


737,979,415

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

304,500,000

common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow


71,670,500

common shares are subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow


5,416,667

common shares are subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow

Transfer Agent:                                       Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

WHE

(new)

CUSIP Number:

934633108

(new)





Company Contact:

Tony Wonnacott

Company Address:

Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street


Vancouver, British Columbia V6J


4M6

Company Phone Number:

(416) 953-5879

Company Email Address:

contact@waroonaenergy.com


Resume Trading:

Effective at the market opening on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 , the shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.0025
Payable Date: June 28, 2023
Record Date: June 14, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 13, 2023

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A ") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10
Payable Date: July 14, 2023
Record Date: June 30, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023

________________________________________

PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC. ("PAS ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's news releases dated February 15, 2023 , and May 18, 2023 , the common shares of Pascal Biosciences Inc. will be delisted at close of market on Tuesday May 23, 2023 , from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

SHELLRON CAPITAL LTD. ("SHLL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 , the securities of Shellron Capital Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 3, 2022 , a news release was issued on March 24, 2023 , announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.  The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/18/c7146.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

