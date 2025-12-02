Trump Media Reaches Amicable Settlement of Legal Dispute

 Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that Trump Media and United Atlantic Ventures reached an amicable settlement of their dispute and all claims by Trump Media against United Atlantic Ventures have been mutually resolved.

About Trump Media and Technology Group

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)
Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trump Media & Technology GroupDJTNASDAQ:DJTFintech Investing
DJT
The Conversation (0)
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive License

RZOLV Technologies Inc. Announces Management Changes

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.5M

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Corporate Update: Initial Reclamation Bond Posted, Permit Conditions Advancing, and Construction Pathway Strengthening for 2026

Related News

Gold Investing

Keith Weiner: Gold, Silver Drivers Intact, What to Watch in 2026

Gold Investing

Gold Price 2025 Year-End Review

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Inc. Announces Management Changes

oil and gas investing

Egypt’s Mineral Wealth Attracts Australian Mining Investors

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.5M

rare earth investing

China Issues First Streamlined Rare Earth Export Licenses

oil and gas investing

CPC Shutdown, Rising US-Venezuela Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher