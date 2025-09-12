Trulieve Launches Five New Onward and Upward Flavors

New "Stronger Sips" collection includes Berry Smash, Cosmopolitan, Lemon Drop Martini, Paloma and Half & Half
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of five new 10 milligram flavors of Onward and Upward THC-infused beverages.
"Strong sell through of our 10 milligram flavors highlights the growing demand for THC beverages," said Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We are pleased to launch these new flavors, providing consumers greater choice within our Onward cocktail alternative and Upward infused energy drink assortments."
New flavors include Onward Berry Smash, Cosmopolitan, Lemon Drop Martini and Paloma, and Upward Half & Half iced tea & lemonade. These bold flavors are crafted in the USA and infused with naturally derived THC and CBD.
Onward and Upward Farm Bill-compliant beverages are available online and at retail locations in Florida and Illinois . To place an online order, locate a store near you, or find product test results online, please visit DrinkOnward.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok at @DrinkOnward.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .
