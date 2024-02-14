Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

True North Copper

True North Copper Mining Restart Study Confirms Positive Cloncurry Copper Project Economics

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of the Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) Mining Restart Study. The initial CCP life-of-mine plan demonstrates a strong economic basis and low-risk cost structure, with significant cash flow generated during the CCP’s initial 4.6 year mine life.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mining Restart Plan: Mining 4.8Mt of ore over an initial 4.6 year mine life, at a low strip ratio of 4.2, delivering 35kt Cu and 29koz Au contained metal, based on existing JORC reserves1,2.
  • Revenue and Cash Flow: Anticipated mine revenue of A$367M with free cash flow of A$111M, and a pre-tax NPV10 of A$88M, demonstrating strong operating economics at USD$8,500/t Cu price and USD$1,850/oz Au price (0.7 A$:USD exchange rate) (see Table 1).
  • Rapid Payback and Low Cost: Payback expected within six months post-mining restart, driven by favourable commodity prices and low all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of USD$2.65/lb Cu (see Table 1).
  • Low Capex Requirement and Operational Efficiency: Low upfront capex of A$1.5M leverages existing infrastructure, while peak operating expenditure is estimated at A$2.2M.
  • Strategic Partnerships: Production focus on high-quality sulphide ore, supported by binding offtake agreements with Glencore International AG, ensuring market access3.
  • Ready to Commence: The Nebari facility provides funding for the restart, all necessary permits for mining are obtained, and final preparations are underway with the goal of restarting mining in the first half of 20244.
  • Expansion Potential and Ongoing Exploration: Significant potential for mine-life expansion beyond current plans, with exploration ongoing and advanced projects in strategic locations surrounding the existing operation, promising long-term growth prospects.

COMMENTS

True North Copper Managing Director, Marty Costello said:

Our Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Study confirms a robust and sustainable mining operation that has capacity to generate substantial cash flow. Projected mine revenue is $367M with a free cash flow of $111M and we anticipate a rapid payback period of just six months post-mining restart. We believe our first life of mine plan demonstrates the project's sound economic foundations and low-risk cost profile.

Our strategic partnerships, including a binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG, supported by debt funding secured with Nebari, underscore our operational readiness and position TNC to capitalise on what we believe is an extremely favourable copper market.

We are committed to extending the CCP mine life. We are actively pursuing exploration and expansion opportunities within the GAM and Wallace North deposits, alongside our strategic tenure package around Cloncurry.

We will also continue exploration and resource work at Mt Oxide as part of our core strategy for growth and production.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


TNC:AU
True North Copper
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Miramar Resources

Multiple EM Conductors Outlined at Mount Vernon

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the electromagnetic survey currently underway at the Mount Vernon Project, in the Gascoyne region of WA, has identified multiple strong conductors indicating the potential for nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation.

copper coins and chart going up

The Red-Hot Case for Copper as an Inflation Hedge (Updated 2024)

Move over, gold and silver — the humble copper has emerged as a potential hedge against inflation.

Copper’s credentials come from its wide use in the global economy. In 2022, according to the most recent data from Statista, 46 percent of the copper produced was used in the building and construction sector, 21 percent in electronics, 16 percent in transportation, 10 percent in consumer goods and 7 percent in industrial machinery.

Every single major sector of the economy uses copper, and because of that its fate is tied closely to general economic growth. In fact, many market participants use copper as a bellwether for investment purposes. For example, if the price of copper is rising, that means demand is increasing and the economy is growing; if it’s beginning to fall, demand is sinking and the production of goods and services is being scaled back.

Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Christie to the Board of Directors of Forum Energy Metals.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Brian was one of the first Mining Analysts to recognize the potential of the Thelon Basin when Forum first staked mineral claims adjacent to the Orano/UEC/Denison Kiggavik deposit in Nunavut in 2006. Following his seventeen-year career as a Mining Analyst, Brian has gained great insight into operations in Nunavut through his ten-year career as Vice President, Investor Relations at Agnico Eagle Mines when Agnico put the Meadowbank gold mine into production."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trilogy Metals Reports Fiscal 2023 Year End Results

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals", "Trilogy" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended November 30, 2023 . Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis in our annual report on Form 10-K which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Annual Financial Results

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Amarc Resources (TSXV:AHR)

Amarc Launches 2024 Duke Copper-Gold District Drilling


Miramar Resources

Multiple Large Uranium Targets Identified within Bangemall Projects

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) advises that it has identified multiple very large uranium targets within the Company’s 100%-owned Bangemall Projects, in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

True North Copper
×