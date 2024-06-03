Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper Appoints Bevan Jones as Managing Director

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) is pleased to announce the strengthening of its executive team through the appointment of Bevan Jones as Managing Director.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • True North Copper appoints experienced mining professional Bevan Jones as Managing Director
  • Mr Jones brings a strong operational background with nearly 30 years’ experience in mine management, including senior leadership roles at global mining company Gold Fields (JSE: GRI) and Karora Resources (TSX: KRR)
  • Chartered Accountant Craig Gouws joins True North Copper as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with extensive Australian and international experience in CFO and company secretary roles
  • Experienced executive team to support restart of operations at TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project, QLD in 2024.

Mr Jones is a seasoned operations officer offering nearly 30 years of experience in mine management across a diverse range of commodities and has a proven track record in directing business improvement initiatives and operational transformation.

Mr Jones’ previous roles include Chief Operating Officer at Karora Resources (TSX: KRR), as well as General Manager of Gold Fields Limited’s (JSE: GFI) St Ives Gold Mine in WA, where he executed transformative growth strategies and delivered exceptional operational results. Most recently, Mr Jones was the Managing Director at Brisbane-based Extra Mining Solutions, where he played a leading role in establishing the company focusing on business transformation and operational excellence.

Earlier in his career, Mr Jones gained international operational experience as Chief Operating Officer of BCM Group International in West Africa, General Manager of the Wetar Copper Mine in Indonesia and General Manager of the Hidden Valley Mine in Papua New Guinea, as well as Mining Manager of Barrick Gold’s Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia.

The Company is also pleased to welcome Craig Gouws as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr Gouws, a Chartered Accountant, has extensive Australian and international experience as a CFO and Board of Director with a demonstrated history of successfully leading financial operations across diverse industries and international markets.

Mr Gouws holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of Cape Town and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member in South Africa.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

