TRU Precious Metals Corp. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Financial Reporting Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

TRU Precious Metals Corp. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Financial Reporting Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU,OTC:TRUIF)(FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting SAR, TRU aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting, allowing management to focus its resources on the Company's exploration and development programs.

As a result of adopting SAR, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31 and the nine-month period ending September 30 of each applicable fiscal year. Accordingly, the initial interim period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

TRU will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU,OTC:TRUIF)(FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development. The company's flagship project is the Golden Rose Project a regional-scale 297.50 km2 land package in Central Western Newfoundland (includes a 33.25 km2 package of claims over which TRU has a 51% interest) which straddles a 45 km strike length along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Equinox Gold Corp's Valentine Project and AuMEGA Metals Ltd' Cape Ray Gold Project. TRU is currently focused on efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential at Golden Rose, targeting continuity along this proven gold bearing trend. The Golden Rose Project is currently subject to an earn-in agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") with TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado"), whereby Eldorado has the option to fund CAD15.25M in cash payments and exploration expenditures over 5 years to earn an 80%-interest in the Golden Rose project. Please refer to the Company's July 30th, 2024 press release for further details of the Earn-In Agreement.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Steve Nicol
Chief Executive Officer
TRU Precious Metals Corp.
Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)
Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

To connect with TRU via social media, below are links:

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/metalstru
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TruMetalsCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TRUMetals/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRUMetals/

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to rely on CBO 51-933 and adopt semi-annual financial reporting, the anticipated timing of future financial filings, the expected benefits of SAR and the Company's plans for its exploration and development programs. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information, including but not limited to: changes in applicable securities laws or regulatory requirements; the Company's ability to continue to satisfy the eligibility requirements under CBO 51-933; and general economic, market and business conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TRU Precious Metals Corp.



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