IMARC

TRS Boomsafe and Steelwrist Introduce Automated Attachment Changes for Crushing Plants

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) announces a groundbreaking solution for attachment changeovers in crushing plants that minimises downtime, increases safety, and maximises productivity for mining operators.


TRS BoomSafe® boom control system has been programmed to work with the SteelWrist fully automatic quick couplers that allow fully automatic attachment changes, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Time is a critical factor in any crushing plant, where delays can significantly impact production. Equipment disruptions, such as the need to service a hammer or change its tool, are inevitable. However, with advanced systems like BoomSafe® paired with Steelwrist's automatic hydraulic connection, attachment switching is now faster and safer, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Operators can now keep crushing plants running seamlessly with BoomSafe®'s automated attachment changeover feature. At the press of a button, BoomSafe® automatically connects, disconnects, and switches between attachments such as hammers, without any manual effort from the operator.

The BoomSafe® system is designed to work in perfect synchronisation with Steelwrist quick couplers, which comply with the Open-S industry standard for fully automatic quick couplers. This integration ensures a fully automated attachment change, preventing the need for manual steps like disconnecting hydraulic hoses, unlocking pins, or bleeding the system. The result is faster, safer transitions between attachments, minimizing leakages and pressure drops.

Benefits of BoomSafe® and Steelwrist Integration:

  • Automated Switching: Attachments can be changed quickly, keeping production running smoothly.
  • Increased Safety: Eliminates the need for manual intervention, reducing the risk of injury.
  • Improved Efficiency: No need to manually close valves or purge for trapped gases, saving valuable time.

About BoomSafe®

BoomSafe® is a purpose-built boom control system designed to optimize the operation of fixed pedestal boom systems. It offers remote operation, automated movements, and advanced collision prevention, making it the most reliable and cost-effective automation and remote-control solution on the market. BoomSafe® has been successfully installed across multiple sites and is recognized for its rugged design, ease of customization, and low maintenance.

About Steelwrist Quick Couplers

Steelwrist quick couplers allow fully automatic attachment changes in compliance with Open-S, the open industry standard. This ensures compatibility, reliability, and performance, enhancing the efficiency of mining operations worldwide.

About Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS)

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) is a Western Australian-owned company specialising in the design, sales, and service of boom systems, boom control technologies, hydraulic power units, and a wide range of specialist hydraulic attachments for the mining, construction, civil works, and recycling industries.

For more information, contact TRS at 1300 921 498, email engineering@trswa.com.au, visit https://www.totalrockbreaking.com.au/applications/mining-quarrying/boomsafe-boom-automation-and-control-system/ or view the demo video on https://youtu.be/Gv6DT0kJ6b0


Basin Energy

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Fleet Takes Next Big Step in Exploration Space

‘Reducing friction between data acquisition, integration and targeting essential to accelerate the path to discovery’


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Metso Opens DRI Smelting Furnace Pilot Plant in Finland

‘The road to a one million tonnes per annum plant is not far away’


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Chile’s Mining Undersecretary Chahuan Heads IMARC Delegation

Event a ‘great opportunity to collaborate and take advantage of our complementary strengths’


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

IWIM Seeks Partners to Drive Industry-Wide Equity Initiatives

International Women in Mining (IWIM) is looking for new partners to help it “scale up our impact” on the industry’s energy transition, critical minerals, decarbonisation, social and governance agendas.


Keep reading...Show less
Asian Battery Metals PLC

Outstanding Copper-Nickel Discovery

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the results of the remaining assay data from the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100% Oval Cu-Ni-PGE prospect, located in the Gobi-Altai region of Mongolia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Menzies’ Lady Shenton System Continues to Impress with RC Drilling Results to 80.4 g/t Au

Final Assay Results from Cobar Project Confirm Potential for Intrusion-Related Mineralisation

