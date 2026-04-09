Triple Flag Delivers a Record Start to 2026

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) announced record revenue of US$147.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 from record quarterly metal sales of 30,166 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs"). All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.
"Triple Flag is off to a record start and we are firmly on track to deliver on our 2026 GEOs guidance of 95,000 to 105,000 ounces," commented Sheldon Vanderkooy, CEO. "Our diversified portfolio achieved key organic growth milestones during the quarter, including a PFS for Arthur in Nevada, a PEA for Kemess in BC and an updated PEA for Gunnison in Arizona. We look forward to an upcoming positive construction decision at Hope Bay expected in May 2026, and continued to advance our active deal pipeline, supported by a strong balance sheet with over $1 billion of available liquidity."
Preliminary Q1 2026 GEOs Sold and Revenue
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GEOs Sold and Revenue by Commodity 1
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Q1 2026
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GEOs Sold
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Revenue ($M)
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Gold
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18,249
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88.9
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Silver
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11,567
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56.4
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Copper and other
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350
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1.7
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Total
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30,166
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147.0
Conference Call Details
Triple Flag will release its Q1 2026 results on Tuesday, May 5, after market close.
A conference call and live webcast presentation will be held the following day, May 6, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT) to discuss these results. The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations page on the Company's website at: www.tripleflagpm.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available on the website for one year following the webcast.
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Live Webcast:
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Dial-In Details:
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Toll-Free (U.S. & Canada): +1 (888) 330-2384
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International: +1 (647) 800-3739
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Conference ID: 4548984, followed by # key
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Replay (Until May 20):
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Toll-Free (U.S. & Canada): +1 (800) 770-2030
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International: +1 (647) 362-9199
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Conference ID: 4548984, followed by # key
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About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. We offer investors exposure to gold and silver from a total of 239 assets, consisting of 16 streams and 223 royalties, primarily from the Americas and Australia. These streams and royalties are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 34 producing mines and 205 development and exploration stage projects and other assets. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TFPM".
Qualified Person
James Lill, Director, Mining for Triple Flag Precious Metals and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the written scientific and technical disclosures contained in this press release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or terminology which states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the accounting treatments for certain of the Company's streams, the Company's preliminary sales and revenue information for the first quarter of 2026, the release of its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, developments in respect of the Company's portfolio of royalties and streams and related interests and those developments with respect to certain of the mines, projects, properties, studies or reports that underlie the Company's interests, strengths and characteristics, and the conduct of the conference call to discuss said results. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances.
The forward-looking information included in this news release is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is also based upon a number of assumptions, including the ongoing operation of the properties in which we hold a stream or royalty interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; and the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions and the execution of our business strategies; that operations, or ramp-up where applicable, at properties in which we hold a royalty, stream or other interest continue without further interruption through the period; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the caption "Risk and Risk Management" in our management's discussion and analysis in respect of the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 and the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed annual information form, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . In addition, we note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability and inferred resources are considered too geologically speculative for the application of economic considerations.
Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
Cautionary Statement to U.S. Investors
Information contained or referenced in this press release or in the documents referenced herein concerning the properties, technical information and operations of Triple Flag has been prepared in accordance with requirements and standards under Canadian securities laws, which differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300"). Because the Company is eligible for the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System adopted by the SEC and Canadian Securities Administrators, Triple Flag is not required to present disclosure regarding its mineral properties in compliance with S-K 1300. Accordingly, certain information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.
Technical and Third-Party Information
Triple Flag does not own, develop or mine the underlying properties on which it holds stream or royalty interests. As a royalty or stream holder, Triple Flag has limited, if any, access to properties included in its asset portfolio. As a result, Triple Flag is dependent on the owners or operators of the properties and their qualified persons to provide information to Triple Flag and on publicly available information to prepare disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the properties on which Triple Flag holds stream, royalty or other similar interests. Triple Flag generally has limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Although Triple Flag does not believe that such information is inaccurate or incomplete in any material respect, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate.
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1 Results are unaudited. The Company cautions that, whether or not expressly stated, all first quarter figures contained in this press release including, without limitation, sales and associated costs are preliminary, and reflect our expected first quarter results as of the date of this press release. Actual reported first quarter sales and associated costs are subject to management's final review and may vary significantly from those expectations because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, additional or revised information, and changes in accounting standards or policies, or in how those standards are applied.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409570940/en/
Investor Relations:
David Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 304-9770
Email: ir@tripleflagpm.com
Media:
Gordon Poole, Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 7730 567 938
Email: tripleflag@camarco.co.uk