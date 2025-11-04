Triple Flag Declares Q4 2025 Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the declaration of a cash dividend of US$0.0575 per common share to be paid on December 15, 2025, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. We offer investors exposure to gold and silver from a total of 239 assets, consisting of 16 streams and 223 royalties, primarily from the Americas and Australia. These streams and royalties are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 33 producing mines and 206 development and exploration stage projects and other assets. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TFPM".

Investor Relations:
David Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 304-9770
Email: ir@tripleflagpm.com

Media:
Gordon Poole, Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 7730 567 938
Email: tripleflag@camarco.co.uk

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

