Triple Flag Announces Election of Directors

Triple Flag Announces Election of Directors

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) is pleased to announce that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2026, was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director

Number of Votes
FOR

Percentage of Votes
FOR

Number of Votes
AGAINST

Percentage of Votes
AGAINST

Dawn Whittaker

174,263,323

94.42%

10,301,539

5.58%

Susan Allen

183,905,373

99.64%

659,493

0.36%

Geoff Burns

181,864,740

98.54%

2,700,123

1.46%

Blake Rhodes

183,960,663

99.67%

604,202

0.33%

Mark Cicirelli

184,405,871

99.91%

158,994

0.09%

Christopher McCleave

184,498,099

99.96%

66,766

0.04%

Patrick Merrin

184,503,831

99.97%

61,034

0.03%

Sheldon Vanderkooy

184,486,253

99.96%

78,612

0.04%

Elizabeth Wademan

183,756,497

99.56%

808,368

0.44%

Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company and the "Say-on-Pay" advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

A report on all items of business voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

About Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. We offer investors exposure to gold and silver from a total of 240 assets, consisting of 16 streams and 224 royalties, primarily from the Americas and Australia. These streams and royalties are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 34 producing mines and 206 development and exploration stage projects and other assets. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TFPM".

Investor Relations:
David Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 304-9770
Email: ir@tripleflagpm.com

Media:
Gordon Poole, Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 7730 567 938
Email: tripleflag@camarco.co.uk

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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