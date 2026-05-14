Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals", "Trilogy" or the "Company") announced today the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 108,434,019 or 62.84% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares eligible to vote were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposal 1, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes according to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes

Withheld

Tony Giardini

72,071,854

99.63

266,145

0.37

James Gowans

71,784,231

99.23

553,768

0.77

William Hayden

62,120,704

85.88

10,217,295

14.12

William Iggiagruk Hensley

61,727,844

85.33

10,610,155

14.67

Gregory Lang

62,351,925

86.20

9,986,074

13.80

Janice Stairs

61,889,904

85.56

10,448,095

14.44

Diana Walters

61,936,030

85.62

10,401,969

14.38

Proposal 2: Appointment of Auditors

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

108,120,605

99.71

313,412

0.29

Proposal 3: Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

68,382,003

94.53

3,396,785

4.70

559,209

0.77

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company holding a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy Metals. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation, that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy Metals' vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

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SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

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