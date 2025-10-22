Trigon Metals to Begin Drilling Campaign at Flagship Addana Project, Morocco

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCPK: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural drill program at its flagship Addana Project ("Addana" or the "Project") in southern Morocco. The campaign is planned to commence before the end of the month, targeting structurally controlled silver-lead polymetallic vein systems across the Company's 112 km² permit package in the Addana Mountains.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022917894/en/
Figure 1: Location of Addana Project in Morocco
Highlights
- Twelve (12) planned drill holes to be completed up to 2,000 drilled metres
- Target depth per hole: 150–200 m
- Geasond Maroc contracted to conduct initial drilling program
- Core shack secured and team hired (including core lodgers and geologists)
Project Description
The Addana Project comprises seven exclusive prospecting permits covering approximately 112 km² in the Addana Mountains, within the province of Tata in southern Morocco. Located near Akka, roughly 300 km southeast of Agadir, the Project is easily accessible by the Agadir–Tata highway and benefits from well-developed local infrastructure. Addana was selected as Trigon's flagship Moroccan project due to its potential for near-surface, high-grade polymetallic mineralization, which is supported by historic artisanal mining and extensive surface sampling.
Geology
Geologically, Addana lies within the Bani Group of Ordovician quartzites and schists, folded into a broad anticline forming the Addana Range. Mineralization occurs as a network of silver-lead veins, often with zinc and copper, following brittle deformation zones and quartz-carbonate vein systems. Surface mapping and trenching have revealed numerous parallel veins extending up to 2.5 km in length, with grab samples returning assays as high as 564 g/t silver, 24.8 % lead, and 5.3 % zinc. These results highlight the Project's potential for significant, structurally controlled mineralization at depth.
Work Plan and Exploration Objectives
Trigon's upcoming drilling program is designed to confirm continuity and grade of the mineralized veins below the shallow workings historically exploited by artisanal miners. Drill fences have been planned across key vein corridors to test both strike and depth extensions, while downhole surveys and core orientation will provide structural data essential for modelling the mineralized system. At Antenna Hill, 5 holes are expected to be drilled as well as 7 holes at Addana SW (see Figures 2 and 3.)
Each hole will be logged and split for multi-element assays including silver, lead, zinc, and copper. A comprehensive QA/QC protocol, including certified standards, blanks, and duplicates, will ensure the reliability of assay results. Geotechnical and structural logging will be fully integrated into the program design to guide future targeting. Site preparation, including access roads and drill pads, is nearing completion, with local contractors now mobilizing equipment to site.
Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chief Exploration Officer, commented:
"We are excited to turn the conceptual potential of Addana into real drill results. The structural setting and vein geometry suggest there is room to expand vertically and laterally, and this initial drilling campaign is designed to deliver key vectoring information and confidence in continuity at depth."
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, Pr.Sci.Nat. (400274/04), FSAIMM, the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Dr. Rompel is Trigon's VP Exploration and is not considered to be independent of the Company.
Trigon Metals Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with a core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. In Morocco, the Company is advancing two exploration projects: Addana , which hosts silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and Silver Hill , a sedimentary copper prospect undergoing ongoing evaluation. In Namibia, Trigon holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.
Cautionary Notes
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the exploration drilling at the Addana Project, the prospectivity and mineralization at the Addana Project, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Addana Project, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022917894/en/
For further information, contact Tom Panoulias, VP Corporate Development:
+1 (647) 276-6002 x 1127
tom.panoulias@trigonmetals.com
Website: www.trigonmetals.com