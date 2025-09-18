Trigon Metals Announces Granting of Competition Approval for Sale of its Interest in the Kombat Mine to Horizon

Trigon Metals Announces Granting of Competition Approval for Sale of its Interest in the Kombat Mine to Horizon

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM, OTCPK: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Namibian Competition Commission (the "Competition Commission") has granted approval, effective September 12, 2025, for the previously announced sale of the Company's interest in the Kombat Mine and associated assets (the "Transaction") to Horizon Corporation ("Horizon") (Please see the Company's press release dated May 29, 2025 for further details regarding the Transaction).

The granting of competition approval initiates the final steps towards closing the Transaction. The parties continue to work collaboratively to complete the remaining closing conditions.

Richard Tayelor, Director of Horizon Corporation, commented:

" We are pleased to have reached this important step and thank the Competition Commission for their timely approval. Horizon is committed to working alongside Trigon and all stakeholders to ensure a smooth project expansion phase and mine restart. We look forward to unlocking the mine's long-term potential and ensuring sustainable operations for the benefit of all parties. "

Mr. Knowledge Katti, founding shareholder in Trigon Namibia, added:

"The approval from the Namibian Competition Commission marks a pivotal moment for the Kombat Mine, opening a new chapter of growth and opportunity. I am proud that this Transaction ensures continued community involvement through Epangelo Mining's 10% shareholding, reinforcing our commitment to Namibia's sustainable development. We are thrilled about the next steps to bring the mine back into operation, creating jobs for Namibians and delivering lasting benefits to the region."

Trigon will provide further updates as the parties advance toward completion of the Transaction. The Transaction remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc. is a publicly-trading Canadian exploration and development company with its core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. The Company holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project in Namibia. In Morocco, the Company is advancing two exploration projects; Addana, which hosts silver-bearing veins along with other metals, and Silver Hill, a sedimentary copper prospect that has already undergone drilling.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the transaction with Horizon, the integration of operations, timing of closing of the Transaction, the Company's ability to satisfy the closing conditions of the Transaction, and anticipated benefits of the transaction, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact Tom Panoulias, VP Corporate Development:
1(647)276-6002 ext. 1127
IR@trigonmetals.com
Website: www.trigonmetals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Trigon Metals Inc.TM:CATSXV:TMBase Metals Investing
TM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc is an emerging copper and silver producer in the African continent. Trigon operates through the development of its Namibian mining and exploration permits. The company's projects include Kombat Mine and Gross Otavi in Namibia and the newly Silver Hill copper-silver exploration project in Morocco.

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed induced polarization (IP) survey across the JD Porphyry Trend at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "The growth potential of the Gaspé Copper deposit continues to be demonstrated with today's new high-grade results. Holes 30-1106 and 30-1109 reveal the presence of a thick, higher grade tabular zone lying at depth around the E Zone horizon near the eastern margin of our 2024 MRE model. This tabular zone may extend significantly to the east if it correlates to historical drilling results. Our expansion drilling is exceeding expectations, hand-in-hand with the solid infill results on our main resource area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") confirms that, as previously announced on September 4, 2025, it has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") as an arms-length, third party firm contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practices to provide investor relations services for a 12 month term.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, SFLLC organizes and facilitates the creation and distribution of promotional material concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace (the "Promotional Material") on behalf of the Company. On September 10, 2025, the Company became aware that SFLLC had commenced distribution of Promotional Material which discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for silver and silver exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available via email and online via click-through of digital media ads.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Flagship Project for Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) - Reward Gold Mine, Hill End Corporate Presentation to Mining Forum Americas.

- Commenced Gold processing with new Gekko Gravity Gold Plant

- 100% owned

- No hedge - No Secured debt - fully funded

- Low operating Cost

- High Grade Gold Resource and Reserve 225 ozs at 16.7g/t + more

- Inherited >AUD $50m of underground development

- 1.8M Au oz historically mined

- Reward sits below the Hawkins Hill Mine 435kozs at 309 g/t

- Up to 95% recovery by gravity processes only

- Big Gold System, ~21Miles (34km) with >3,000 old workings

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/484ZF4X8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

2025 FIELD WORK PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Gold Investing

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook