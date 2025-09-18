Trident Resources Expands Inaugural Drill Program at Contact Lake Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Trident Resources Expands Inaugural Drill Program at Contact Lake Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (" Trident " or the " Company ")  is pleased to announce an expansion of its current inaugural drill exploration program at its 100% owned Contact Lake Project, (" Contact Lake " or the " Project ") located in Saskatchewan. The drill program is focused on confirming historical gold grades and discovering new mineralized zones both adjacent to and below the historical underground mine workings. Trident is very pleased with the drilling progress as well as the visual indications of mineralization thus far, and has elected to increase the program from 5,000m to over 6,500m in 18-20 drill holes. The Company is fully funded for this increase with over C$11M in its treasury.

Contact Lake Project Location Map:
https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

Drill Program Highlights:

  • Excellent progress is being made with the drilling and costs are coming in lower than expected with nearby infrastructure helping to make the drilling more cost-efficient
  • Encouraging visual mineralization has been seen in numerous drill holes prompting an expansion in the drilling program
  • Additional ~1,500m drilling (~30%) increase to the current 5,000m program for a total over 6,500m in 18-20 drill holes planned
  • The program remains fully funded with core samples being split and sent for analytical geochemical testing; assays are pending

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented: "Due to the early visual indications of mineralization and cost-effective execution of the ongoing drilling program, Trident is adding an additional ~1,500 metres of drilling, bringing the total initial diamond drilling program to ~6,500 meters. The additional metres will be focused on the following:

  1. Expanding the known footprint of the deposit by drilling underneath the old mine workings, following up on historical drill holes which intersected high grade gold, and
  1. Closing the gap between the current known mineralization and its extension both down dip and laterally. The Company believes this program has the potential to add to the current know geological model with a minimal amount of additional drilling and positively impact the resource potential of the project.

Further, we expect ample news flow in the coming months from this drill program, technical report updates, and continued consolidation of properties in this prolific gold district."

Geological Discussion:

Numerous drill holes have been designed to test for the extension of gold mineralization between the historical underground workings and the unmined BK3 Gold Zone, located 50 metres toward the northeast of Trident's drilling. These holes successfully intersected the Bakos shear at the predicted position, encountering a broad zone of strong alteration and veining that extended from the hanging wall through the shear zone and into the footwall below.

Location Map of Planned Drill Holes:
http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Drill-Plan-NR-202508.jpg

The remainder of the drill program will seek to discover gold mineralization at shallow depths and test for extensions of the Main Zone at depth below the historical underground mine workings.

Marketing Agreement:

Further to the Company's May 29, 2025 news release, whereby the Company announced the engagement of Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") for a 3-month advertising and marketing program, the Company wishes to clarify that it was for two distinct investor relations and marketing programs, both effective May 28, 2025. The first is a three-month Awareness Campaign at a total cost of USD$115,000, payable upfront. The second is a Featured Company Sponsorship with an initial three−month term at a quarterly cost of USD $10,000, for an 18-month term, unless terminated by the Company with 30 days' notice. The total upfront payment for both engagements is USD $125,000.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent "Qualified Person" under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Property.

Mr. McDowell visited the Property several times in 2025 in advance of the drill program to establish control on historical infrastructure and determine potential drill hole locations. He has discussed and reviewed core logging, sampling and handling procedures with the qualified staff from Terralogic Exploration, who are managing the drill program on behalf of Trident Resources. The 2025 drill program will include a robust QA/QC program and follow provincially mandated health and safety protocols with participation from several local personnel including members of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:
Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 647-309-5130
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com


NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements.  Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rockridge ResourcesTSXV:ROCKBase Metals Investing
ROCK:CA
The Conversation (0)
Rockridge Resources

Rockridge Resources

Overview

Over the last several years, demand and reduced supply have created strong momentum for the price of copper. Due to its unique material properties, copper is integral to many industries including electric vehicles, alternative energy generation, energy storage, consumer electronics, and modern infrastructure. It is essential for the green energy revolution to succeed if the world wants to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels as a source of power generation. Decarbonization is an emerging trend across the planet and copper will have a fundamental role as the world progresses to a more ‘green’ economy. According to a recent report from Bernstein Research, copper production will need to increase by 3–6% per year to provide the copper necessary to meet CO2 emissions reduction targets outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement as each ton of copper mined reduces carbon emissions by 500 tons. Two hundred copper mines currently in operation will reach the end of their productive lives before 2035, yet the copper industry has seen insufficient investment, exploration, development, and production capacity in the last decade – making an increase in the metal price necessary moving forward.

Keep reading...Show less

Exploring in Prolific Mining Jurisdictions in Canada for Copper & Gold

Rockridge Resources: Exploring in Prolific Mining Jurisdictions in Canada for Copper & Gold

Rockridge Resources: Exploring in Prolific Mining Jurisdictions in Canada for Copper & Gold

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ROCK) focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, with a primary focus on copper. The company’s flagship Knife Lake Project is located in Saskatchewan, ranked third as one of the world’s mining jurisdictions by the Fraser Institute.

In April 2021, Rockridge staked an additional 22,808 hectares at Knife Lake (an increase of 70% on the previous land package) and also expanded its drill program from 1600 meters to 2,100 meters due to encouraging visible mineralization in the preliminary holes, which were drilled at Gilbert Lake North & South, 5-6km to the west of the Knife Lake Deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") confirms that, as previously announced on September 4, 2025, it has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") as an arms-length, third party firm contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practices to provide investor relations services for a 12 month term.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, SFLLC organizes and facilitates the creation and distribution of promotional material concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace (the "Promotional Material") on behalf of the Company. On September 10, 2025, the Company became aware that SFLLC had commenced distribution of Promotional Material which discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for silver and silver exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available via email and online via click-through of digital media ads.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Flagship Project for Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) - Reward Gold Mine, Hill End Corporate Presentation to Mining Forum Americas.

- Commenced Gold processing with new Gekko Gravity Gold Plant

- 100% owned

- No hedge - No Secured debt - fully funded

- Low operating Cost

- High Grade Gold Resource and Reserve 225 ozs at 16.7g/t + more

- Inherited >AUD $50m of underground development

- 1.8M Au oz historically mined

- Reward sits below the Hawkins Hill Mine 435kozs at 309 g/t

- Up to 95% recovery by gravity processes only

- Big Gold System, ~21Miles (34km) with >3,000 old workings

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/484ZF4X8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

2025 FIELD WORK PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Global Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource ("M&I") estimate of 6.4 Mt at 3.0% CuEq for 193kt CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.5 Mt at 3.5% CuEq for 295 kt CuEq in accordance with JORC 2012 and CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014)
  • Total contained metal is exclusively Copper, Gold and Silver:
    • M&I: 149kt Cu, 167 koz Au & 1.6 Moz Ag (for 193 kt CuEq or 884 koz AuEq)
    • Inferred: 182 kt Cu, 454 koz Au & 2.2 Moz Ag (for 295 kt CuEq or 1.3 Moz AuEq)
  • This update includes an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the new Golden Eye deposit and the other existing hub-and-spoke deposits of Corner Bay, Cedar Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann
  • The initial high-grade Golden Eye resource contains:
    • Indicated: 91 koz @ 5.6 g/t AuEq
    • Inferred: 182 koz @ 4.6 g/t AuEq
  • The 78% tonnage increase in M&I Resources will underpin an updated Scoping Study / Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), which will also reflect the significant increase in commodity prices on the economics of the Project since the 2022 PEA completed by Doré Copper 1
  • Today's announcement demonstrates proven upside at the Chibougamau Project with two diamond drill rigs still turning and additional potential to add to the resource base
  • Chibougamau Project is a premier near-term development copper-gold opportunity with established infrastructure including a 900 ktpa processing facility, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure, and 25 kV hydro power to the processing site
  • The Project has excellent metallurgy with test work recoveries of up to 98.2% producing a high-quality clean copper concentrate of up to 29.6% 2
  • Cygnus is continuing to generate an exciting pipeline of exploration targets using its in-house AI-driven solution for the compilation of historic drill logs and maps; This work has proven highly successful and has helped deliver the initial Golden Eye MRE
  • The Company remains fully funded to drive further growth and the ongoing study work with A$23M cash at 30 June 2025
  • A new fly through video and resource presentation will be available in the coming week, given the finalisation of the MRE as announced today

Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said: "Within just nine months of acquiring the Chibougamau Project, we have been able to deliver a significant resource upgrade with substantial scope for further growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Enerama, Sets Annual General Meeting, and Appoints Brittany Ray-Wilks as COO

Related News

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Gold Investing

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Gold Investing

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700, Then Falls as Fed Cuts Rates