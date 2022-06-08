Diamond Investing News

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") reports that it intends to aggressively pursue its civil claim against Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova") in the amount of $199,875 plus interest (the "Claim") filed with the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 5, 2022 as Secova has failed to respond to any initiatives by the Company to resolve the matter. The Claim arose as a result of Secova's failure to repay certain expenditures incurred by the Company on behalf of Secova pursuant to an Amended and Restated Option Agreement between the parties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Laura Lee Duffett"

Laura Lee Duffett,
President and CEO

For further information

Laura Lee Duffett, President & CEO: +1 (604) 541-8376 - info@tres-or.com
Dean Claridge, Business Development: +1 (604) 688-8700
Website: www.tres-or.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About the Company

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring for diamonds and gold resources in the Témiscamingue and Abitibi regions of Québec and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TRS". Additional information related to the Company is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website (www.tres-or.com).

Tres-Or Confirms a Preliminary Prospectus Was Filed by Kiboko for the Amended and Restated Option on It's Fontana Gold Project in Québec

Tres-Or Confirms a Preliminary Prospectus Was Filed by Kiboko for the Amended and Restated Option on It's Fontana Gold Project in Québec

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") announces that as contemplated by the Amended and Restated Option Agreement with Kiboko Gold Inc. ("Kiboko") dated November 30, 2021, a preliminary long form prospectus has been filed and can be found on Kiboko's SEDAR profile. Tres-Or also reports that Kiboko has filed an accompanying Technical Report (NI 43-101 report) titled "Harricana Gold Project Technical Report, Duverny Township, Quebec".

About the Fontana Gold Project (renamed the Harricana Gold Project)

Tres-Or Announces a Private Placement for Macrodiamond Testing Programs for Its Guigues Diamond Project in Quebec

Tres-Or Announces a Private Placement for Macrodiamond Testing Programs for Its Guigues Diamond Project in Quebec

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $550,000 through the sale of Common Share Units (as defined herein) and Flow-Through Units (as defined herein) (the "Private Placement") to advance its Guigues diamond exploration project near Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Québec (the "Guigues Project"). All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Tres-Or Completes Its Option to Acquire 100% Interest in the Fontana Gold Project Claims from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Tres-Or Completes Its Option to Acquire 100% Interest in the Fontana Gold Project Claims from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its November 2011 Option Agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (FSE: G1MN) (OTCQX: GLBXF) ("Globex") to acquire a 100% interest in 23 mineral claims comprising the Fontana Gold Project subject to Globex retaining a 2.0% NSR.

About the Fontana Gold Project Claims

Tres-Or Amends and Restates the Option on It's Fontana Gold Project in Québec

Tres-Or Amends and Restates the Option on It's Fontana Gold Project in Québec

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") announces that it has reached an agreement with Kiboko Gold Inc. ("Kiboko") to amend and restate the original option agreement between the parties dated June 6, 2019 (the "Original Agreement").

About the Fontana Gold Project

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Tres-Or Resources' First Macrodiamond Drill Program at its Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in Québec - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Tres-Or Resources' First Macrodiamond Drill Program at its Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in Québec - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

 Tres-Or Resources (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF), a Canadian resource company focused on exploring for diamonds and gold in Quebec, has completed the company's first macrodiamond drill program at its Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in Québec. The company's 100% owned flagship project, the Guigues Kimberlite pipe, is located 10 kilometres from Notre-Dame-du-Nord, in southwestern Quebec.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company and this news, along with some comments from Laura Lee Duffett, President and CEO of Tres-Or. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Tres-Or" in the search box.

person examining diamond with loupe

VIDEO — Chris Dessi: US$1.2 Trillion Diamond Market Ripe for Unlocking, Here's How to Do It

Chris Dessi: US$1.2 Trillion Diamond Market Ripe for Unlocking youtu.be

The diamond market is worth an impressive US$1.2 trillion, but remains relatively untouched by investors.

Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN) at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Chris Dessi, chief revenue officer at Diamond Standard, explained how the company is looking to change that.

"Of the US$1.2 trillion worth of diamonds, less than 1 percent is held as an investment," he explained. "We've effectively unlocked that by creating the diamond standard — the literal diamond standard."

FORT A LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE - SIGNIFICANT PROPORTIONS OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS FROM STAR KIMBERLITE TRENCH CUTTER SAMPLING, LARGE STONES EXHIBIT HIGH DIAMOND PRICES

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond or the Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has completed a study into the abundance of Type IIa diamonds in the Trench Cutter diamond parcels recovered from the Early Joli Fou ("EJF") geological units at the Star Kimberlite, as defined by the Star Diamond geological model. The Star Kimberlite is located within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada (which contains the Star - Orion South Diamond Project), on mineral dispositions held in a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto Canada"). During 2019, Rio Tinto Canada completed the drilling of ten bulk sample holes (trenches) on the Star Kimberlite using a Trench Cutter Sampling Rig. This study confirms that unusually high proportions of Type IIa diamonds are present in the Star Kimberlite. Of particular note is the exceptionally high proportion of Type IIa diamonds in the larger size fractions of the EJF of which 53 percent (8 of the 15) of the largest stones, 4 carats and above are Type IIa. This study also confirms and augments earlier studies conducted by Star Diamond of Type IIa diamonds at Star (26.5 percent, +11 DTC (0.32 carats) and above) (see News Releases dated June 09, 2010 March 4, 2019 and May 02, 2022 ). Type IIa diamonds are very rare and account for less than 2 percent of all natural rough diamonds mined from kimberlites. Many high-value, top colour, large specials (greater than 10.8 carats) are Type IIa diamonds, which include all ten of the largest known rough diamonds recovered worldwide.

Keep reading... Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVDF) ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kelly Stark-Anderson to its Board of Directors. Her appointment follows the departure of Dean Chambers who has chosen the step-down due to other commitments.

Keep reading... Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 29, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Keep reading... Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Successful Exploration Update for Kennady North

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces interim exploration results for its 100%-held Kennady North Project. The Kennady North Project consists of over 107,000 hectares of claims and leases that completely surround the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine. The 2022 exploration program is focussed on finding new kimberlites based on a detailed analysis of historical technical information including ground and airborne geophysics, kimberlite indicator minerals, and geological mapping. Approximately 3,000 of the ongoing 6,000 meter winter drill program have been completed.

Keep reading... Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("DIAM", "Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited results of its operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be filed today on SEDAR and may be viewed at www.sedar.com once posted. A summary of key financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is as follows:

Keep reading... Show less

