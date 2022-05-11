Tres-Or Resources Ltd. announces that as contemplated by the Amended and Restated Option Agreement with Kiboko Gold Inc. dated November 30, 2021, a preliminary long form prospectus has been filed and can be found on Kiboko's SEDAR profile. Tres-Or also reports that Kiboko has filed an accompanying Technical Report titled "Harricana Gold Project Technical Report, Duverny Township, Quebec".About the Fontana Gold ...

TRS:CA