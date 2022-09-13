Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 13, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that crews have commenced exploration work at the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill District in Yukon Territory. This first phase program will consist of mapping, prospecting and trenching of targets in preparation for drill testing. The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is investigating the extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault where Alianza is outlining  high-grade silver mineralization which recently returned 3.14 m (true width) averaging 1,351 gt silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in drilling.

"Our recent success with the discoveries of new silver-bearing vein mineralization at new targets such as Bighorn and West Fault compels us to examine other high-priority targets to prepare them for drilling," stated Rob Duncan, M.Sc., Vice President, Exploration for Alianza. "This same approach led to the discovery of silver-bearing vein mineralization at Bighorn in 2019 in our first drill hole testing a soil geochemical anomaly, yielding four new mineralized veins. We believe there are more Bighorns to be found."

The current program will investigate four areas with potential for traditional "Keno-style" carbonate-silver-bearing sulphide vein mineralization in the Basal Quartzite member of the Keno Hill Quartzite formation, as seen at the Middlecoff and West Fault zones at Haldane and similar to that which comprises ore at the nearby Keno Hill mine and surrounding deposits recently purchased by Hecla Mining. Targets may also be prospective for gold mineralization in the Sourdough member of the Keno Hill Quartzite formation, which sits stratigraphically above the Basal Quartzite member. Other explorers in the district such as Banyan Gold have recently been successful in identifying gold deposits within this unit.

Four areas are targeted for prospecting, mapping and trenching in the current program:

1) Sundown - a large gold – arsenic soil geochemical anomaly with some silver and antimony within Sourdough member.

2) Bighorn Anomaly – Exploration will focus on the upper margins of this 900 metre long silver-lead anomaly over its entire width to optimize the location of a follow up drill hole to expand on the 2.35 m of 125.7 g/t silver, 4.39% lead and 0.09% zinc intersection from 2019 drilling.

3) Bighorn East – Field crews will investigate a soil anomaly (and anomalous spotty soil anomalies) between Bighorn East and the Middlecoff area.

4) Ross - West anomaly - Ross West is 1,800 m west of the original Ross soil geochemical anomaly (originally tested in 2019 without intersecting an explanation for the soil anomaly), located on the Haldane access road. Crews have defined a more cohesive anomaly than Ross, measuring 400 m x 300 m and consisting of Sb-Au-As-Bi within Sourdough member rocks.

About the Haldane Property

The Haldane Property is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, approximately 25 km west of Keno City. Exploration is targeting high grade silver mineralization similar to that which comprises ore elsewhere in the district, and in particular, at the Keno Mine deposits owned by Hecla Mining. Silver mineralization was originally identified in the early 1900s at Haldane, with high grade silver production reported in the 1915-1930 timeframe. Alianza has made two significant new vein discoveries, most notably, the West Fault where high grade silver vein mineralization has been identified over an area of 100 by 90 metres in drilling. Additional earlier stage targets also exist on the property with the potential for silver and gold mineralization.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a discovery-focused business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and is actively seeking partners on other projects.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Scott Logan

slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Alianza MineralsTSXV:ANZPrecious Metals Investing
ANZ:CA
Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Drilling program underway at Alianzas Klondike Copper Property, Colorado, new surface occurrences identified

Drilling program underway at Alianzas Klondike Copper Property, Colorado, new surface occurrences identified

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 10, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that a 1,000 metre (m) drill program is underway at the Klondike Property ("Klondike"), a property in Alianza's strategic alliance with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak"), located in southwestern Colorado, United States. The drill is turning and most of the construction related to the drill pads and temporary road access to them is complete. Notably, construction of the access between pads L and N at the Northeast Fault target revealed numerous new occurrences of copper oxide mineralized sandstone.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado mid-July

Alianza Minerals to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado mid-July

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 12, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that crews will be mobilizing in mid-July to the Klondike Copper property to complete the first modern drill test of the property, funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) under the terms of its earn-in agreement with the Alliance. Site and logistical preparation will be completed prior to the drill arriving by late July. Currently, five holes are planned to test three target areas for a total of 1,000 metres of drilling. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Permits to Begin Drilling at the Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza Minerals Receives Permits to Begin Drilling at the Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 22, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE:CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce t hat the required permits to begin the 2022 drilling program on behalf of partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) have now been received. The drill program is expected to begin in mid July, 2022.  The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Closes Private Placement

Alianza Minerals Closes Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 19, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that the financing announced originally on April 25, 2022 has now been closed.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Private Placement Fully Subscribed

Alianza Minerals Private Placement Fully Subscribed

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 13, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the non-brokered private placement of 10 million Units of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $750,000 (the " Offering ") is fully subscribed and will be closed shortly.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLDEN SHIELD DRILlS 10 M AT 2.68 G/T GOLD AND 4 M AT 7.77 G/T GOLD, CONFIRMING HIGH-GRADE DEPTH EXTENSION AT MAZOA HILL DEPOSIT AND DISCOVERS FIVE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTS, TWO DRILL READY

GOLDEN SHIELD DRILlS 10 M AT 2.68 G/T GOLD AND 4 M AT 7.77 G/T GOLD, CONFIRMING HIGH-GRADE DEPTH EXTENSION AT MAZOA HILL DEPOSIT AND DISCOVERS FIVE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTS, TWO DRILL READY

  • 4m grading 7.77 g/t gold confirms high-grade depth extension at Mazoa Hill.
  • Two new areas of gold host rock QMC identified – both larger than Mazoa Hill.
  • Drilling starting mid-September to year end and trenching ongoing.

Golden Shield Resources Inc. (CSE: GSRI) (FRA: 4LE0) (the "Company" or "Golden Shield") is pleased to announce assay results from the final four holes of the Company's eleven-hole 3,100 metre Phase Two drill program and recent trenching results at its flagship, 5,457-hectare Marudi Mountain gold project located in the Rupununi District of southwestern Guyana . The Phase Two drill program was designed to test the extension of mineralization at depth and laterally at the previously identified Mazoa Hill prospect.

MAZOA DRILL RESULTS

Drill holes MH-22-24, MH-22-25 and MH-22-26 were drilled to test the southern extension of Mazoa Hill Deposit. This area had seen limited historical drilling. Drillhole MH-22-27 was drilled to infill a previously undrilled panel in the northern part of the deposit. Detailed geological logging and interpretative work has shown that a high-grade mineralized envelope (the "Main Zone") within the Quartz Metachert ("QMC"), plunges shallowly to the south. The Main Zone is interpreted to be down dropped vertically to the south, by a steeply dipping fault (Figure 3). The next (third) phase of drilling will target the down-dropped extension of the Main Zone, as shown in Figure 3.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Gooseberry Project and Receives Amended Drill Permits

American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Gooseberry Project and Receives Amended Drill Permits

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a 43-101 technical report (the " Technical Report ") which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "), on the Company's Gooseberry Silver Project in Nevada, USA.

The Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report, Gooseberry Property, Storey County, Nevada, USA" and dated August 15, 2022 (effective date of June 15, 2022), has been prepared for the Company by Van Phu Bui, P. Geo., of Azalea Geoservices, who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on www.sedar.com under American Pacific's profile and on the Company's website at Gooseberry | American Pacific Mining Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals Achieves Record Throughput at Aguila Norte and Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA During the First Half of 2022

Peruvian Metals Achieves Record Throughput at Aguila Norte and Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA During the First Half of 2022

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a financial and production update from mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the first half of 2022, the Company reported record revenue and a positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $281,737. Mineral processing revenue increased 32.4 % during the first six months of the year and current liabilities (not including reclaiming costs) decreased 27.6% from the same period in 2021.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

American Pacific Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Josh Carron has joined the Company as Vice President Exploration and will be based in Nevada, USA. Mr. Carron is an established geologist with a broad range of experience over twenty years in the global gold exploration industry.

"American Pacific will benefit greatly from Mr. Carron's experience which is highly relevant to our Company's exploration and development objectives," commented CEO Warwick Smith. "He has managed exploration programs leading to numerous significant gold discoveries and much of his work has been focused in Nevada where American Pacific is advancing several projects. One of his initial key mandates will be to review and assess the new projects in Idaho, Arizona and Nevada we have acquired from the pending Constantine Metal Resources transaction."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Completes the Sale of the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO for US$5.0 million

Endeavour Silver Completes the Sale of the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO for US$5.0 million

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to sell a 100% interest in Minera Oro Silver de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("MOS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavour to Grupo ROSGO, S.A. de C.V., ("Grupo ROSGO"). MOS holds the El Compas property and the lease on the La Plata processing plant in Zacatecas, Mexico. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

Pursuant to the agreement, Grupo ROSGO will pay Endeavour $5 million cash over five years with an initial payment of $250,000 on signing of the definitive agreement. Instalment payments of $500,000 will be made every six months other than the third payment, which will be $750,000. The payments are secured by a pledge of the shares of MOS.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that the Company has received positive recommendations from both Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") in support of the proposed plan of arrangement of GCM Mining and Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold") announced on July 25, 2022.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms who provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds, and other institutional shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×