Treaty Creek's Perfectstorm Zone Copper-Gold Porphyry System is Expanded with Potential for Broader Gold-dominant Epithermal System

(TheNewswire)
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - September 18, 2026 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TEUTF"- OTCQB) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has announced, in a news release dated September 17, 2026, results from ten holes drilled at the Perfectstorm Zone as part of the 2026 Treaty Creek Project Exploration Program. The Treaty Creek property is located in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, adjoining Seabridge Gold's KSM property and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property. Tudor, the operator of the Treaty Creek Project, holds an 80% interest in the property. Teuton holds a 20% carried interest, meaning Tudor funds all exploration and development costs until a production decision is made.
The Tudor September 17, 2026 news release contains the following:
Drilling has expanded the recently discovered copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry system (the "PSP Zone") and confirmed the potential for continuity of the near-surface gold-dominant mineralization in the epithermal system (the "PSE Zone").
See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes PS-26-19 to 28 accompanied by plan maps and cross sections.
PSP Zone – Continued Expansion of the Porphyry System
Hole PS-26-19 intersected:
-
0.21 g/t gold, 1.66 g/t silver, 0.26% copper and 58.39 ppm molybdenum, over 89.65 meters starting 178.00 meters downhole, including
-
0.30 g/t gold, 2.64 g/t silver, 0.45% copper and 54.92 ppm molybdenum over 18.65 meters starting 249.00 meters downhole
-
Hole PS-26-23 intersected:
-
0.26 g/t gold, 2.13 g/t silver, 0.25% copper and 23.05 ppm molybdenum, over 100.30 meters starting 166.50 meters downhole, including
-
0.30 g/t gold, 2.36 g/t silver, 0.30% copper and52.39 ppm molybdenum, over 57.60 meters starting 209.20 meters downhole, and
-
0.35 g/t gold, 3.10 g/t silver, 0.48% copper and72.71 ppm molybdenum, over 12.00 meters starting 222.00 meters downhole
-
-
0.98 g/t gold and 9.39 g/t silver over 101.00 meters starting 293.50 meters downhole, including
-
2.01 g/t gold and32.15 g/t silver over 25.50 meters starting 351.00 meters downhole, and
-
5.15 g/t gold and171.68 g/t silver over 4.50 meters starting 372.00 meters downhole
-
Hole PS-26-27 intersected:
-
0.26 g/t gold, 2.32 g/t silver, 0.29% copper and 50.39 ppm molybdenum, over 76.55 meters starting 211.15 meters downhole, including
-
0.35 g/t gold, 2.53 g/t silver, 0.44% copper and61.72 ppm molybdenum, over 23.70 meters starting 264.00 meters downhole
-
-
0.89 g/t goldand3.40 g/t silver over 32.00 meters starting 411.00 meters downhole, including
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3.60 g/t gold and7.18 g/t silver over 2.00 meters starting 439.45 meters downhole
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Hole PS-26-28 intersected:
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3.51 g/t gold and4.04 g/t silver over 11.50 meters starting 173.00 meters downhole, including
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4.85 g/t gold and5.79 g/t silver over 6.00 meters starting 175.50 meters downhole
-
-
1.12 g/t gold and7.04 g/t silver over 66.70 meters starting 377.00 meters downhole, including
-
44.38 g/t gold and440.00 g/t silver over 0.80 meters starting 434.50 meters downhole
-
Results from holes PS-26-19, PS-26-21, PS-26-23, PS-26-25, PS-26-27, and PS-26-28 demonstrate consistent gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum values hosted within a potassic altered diorite (porphyry) intrusive. Similar to the neighbouring Goldstorm Deposit, the newly discovered porphyry intrusive is located between higher-grade intervals of gold-dominant mineralization. Continued intercepts of higher-grade material demonstrate early continuity of a high-grade gold-dominant overprint to the porphyry system. The PSP Zone is located approximately one kilometer southwest of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit at its closet point and four kilometers northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, along the northeast-southwest trending Sulphurets corridor that hosts multiple porphyry deposits and prospects. The system remains open in all directions.
PSE Zone – Broader Zones of Epithermal-style Gold-dominant Mineralization
Hole PS-26-20 intersected:
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0.82 g/t gold and 2.52 g/t silver over 81.00 metersstarting 78.00 meters downhole, including
-
2.94 g/t gold and 3.60 g/t silver over 7.50 meters starting 90.00 meters downhole
-
Hole PS-26-22 intersected:
-
4.19 g/t gold and 11.20 g/t silver over 3.00 metersstarting 465.00 meters downhole
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1.40 g/t gold and 3.65 g/t silver over 7.20 metersstarting 432.80 meters downhole
Hole PS-26-24 intersected:
-
1.10 g/t gold and 0.85 g/t silver over 31.50 metersstarting 154.50 meters downhole, including
-
6.22 g/t gold and 1.27 g/t silver over 3.00 meters starting 183.00 meters downhole
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Drillhole PS-26-20 intersected a broad zone of near surface, gold-dominant epithermal vein-hosted mineralized system, adding to the volume of the previously identified mineralized system. Holes PS-26-22, PS-26-24, and PS-26-26 intersected several higher-grade gold-dominant intervals confirming the potential continuity of the vein hosted system.
Surface sampling in an area located 1.2 kilometers northwest of current Perfectstorm drilling has returned results up to 13.54 g/t gold, expanding the potential mineralized footprint of the system. Four near-surface drill holes have been drilled to follow-up, with results to be reported on receipt. The two drills remain active at the Perfectstorm Zone and are focused on priority target areas identified by recent results.
Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results, September 17, 2026
|
Hole
|
Collar Coords
|
Dip/
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Copper
|
Moly
|
Azimuth
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(%)
|
(ppm)
|
PS-26-19
|
427389 mE 6270989 mN
|
-45
|
178.00
|
267.65
|
89.65
|
0.21
|
1.66
|
0.26
|
58.39
|
115°
|
including
|
249.00
|
267.65
|
18.65
|
0.30
|
2.64
|
0.45
|
54.92
|
279.00
|
301.50
|
22.50
|
0.89
|
2.75
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-20
|
426274 mE 6270281 mN
|
-88
|
78.00
|
159.00
|
81.00
|
0.82
|
2.52
|
-
|
-
|
0°
|
including
|
90.00
|
97.50
|
7.50
|
2.94
|
3.60
|
-
|
-
|
195.30
|
199.30
|
4.00
|
0.78
|
37.03
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-21
|
427299 mE 6270807 mN
|
-60
|
303.00
|
325.50
|
22.50
|
0.15
|
1.41
|
0.14
|
29.97
|
295°
|
426.00
|
460.50
|
34.50
|
0.85
|
4.09
|
-
|
0.00
|
including
|
453.00
|
460.50
|
7.50
|
1.68
|
8.77
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-22
|
425883 mE 6270319 mN
|
-50
|
432.80
|
440.00
|
7.20
|
1.40
|
3.65
|
-
|
-
|
180°
|
465.00
|
468.00
|
3.00
|
4.19
|
11.20
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-23
|
427299 mE 6270807 mN
|
-60
|
166.50
|
266.80
|
100.30
|
0.26
|
2.13
|
0.25
|
23.05
|
115°
|
including
|
209.20
|
266.80
|
57.60
|
0.30
|
2.36
|
0.30
|
52.39
|
and
|
222.00
|
234.00
|
12.00
|
0.35
|
3.10
|
0.48
|
72.71
|
293.50
|
394.50
|
101.00
|
0.98
|
9.39
|
-
|
-
|
351.00
|
376.50
|
25.50
|
2.01
|
32.15
|
-
|
-
|
and
|
372.00
|
376.50
|
4.50
|
5.15
|
171.68
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-24
|
425883 mE 6270319 mN
|
-88
|
154.50
|
186.00
|
31.50
|
1.10
|
0.85
|
-
|
-
|
165°
|
including
|
183.00
|
186.00
|
3.00
|
6.22
|
1.27
|
-
|
-
|
207.76
|
210.00
|
2.24
|
2.78
|
10.63
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-25
|
427299 mE 6270807 mN
|
-60
|
161.00
|
257.10
|
96.10
|
0.17
|
1.56
|
0.19
|
60.37
|
170°
|
including
|
241.50
|
257.10
|
15.60
|
0.36
|
3.20
|
0.36
|
76.12
|
369.10
|
411.00
|
41.90
|
1.07
|
6.67
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
380.00
|
387.00
|
7.00
|
2.15
|
8.43
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-26
|
425883 mE 6270319 mN
|
-50
|
151.50
|
157.50
|
6.00
|
2.05
|
2.61
|
-
|
-
|
205°
|
277.50
|
297.40
|
19.90
|
1.00
|
2.50
|
-
|
-
|
509.50
|
511.55
|
2.05
|
3.46
|
15.13
|
0.38
|
-
|
PS-26-27
|
427299 mE 6270807 mN
|
-45
|
211.15
|
287.70
|
76.55
|
0.26
|
2.32
|
0.29
|
50.39
|
170°
|
including
|
264.00
|
287.70
|
23.70
|
0.35
|
2.53
|
0.44
|
61.72
|
290.00
|
307.50
|
17.50
|
1.13
|
13.64
|
411.00
|
443.00
|
32.00
|
0.89
|
3.40
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
439.45
|
441.45
|
2.00
|
3.60
|
7.18
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-28
|
427299 mE 6270807 mN
|
-60
|
173.00
|
184.50
|
11.50
|
3.51
|
4.04
|
-
|
-
|
250°
|
including
|
175.50
|
181.50
|
6.00
|
4.85
|
5.79
|
-
|
-
|
262.50
|
301.60
|
39.10
|
0.21
|
1.59
|
0.19
|
48.28
|
including
|
294.10
|
301.60
|
7.50
|
0.45
|
2.41
|
0.47
|
101.31
|
377.00
|
443.70
|
66.70
|
1.12
|
7.04
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
434.50
|
435.30
|
0.80
|
44.38
|
440.00
|
-
|
-
(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.
(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 meters intervals.
Treaty Creek Resource and Perfectstorm Zone Target Areas
Plan Map of Drillholes – Perfectstorm Zone
Cross Sections
Section A
Section B
Section C
Section D
Qualified Person – Tudor Gold Corp.
The Qualified Person for the Tudor news release dated September 17, 2026 for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in the Tudor news release dated September 17, 2026.
QA/QC – Tudor Gold Corp.
Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and PhotonAssayTM for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were analyzed to extinction. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.
* * *
Qualified Person – Teuton Resources Corp.
D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release dated September 17, 2026. Mr. Cremonese is not independent of Teuton as he is its President and Director.
About Treaty Creek
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns an 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Corporation; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received over the past ten years, both in cash and in shares of optionee companies, has provided Teuton with substantial income.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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