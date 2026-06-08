Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

05 June, 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 05 June, 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
05/06/2026 1,000,000 £ 32.4200 £ 32.0950 £ 32.3157 LSE GBP
05/06/2026 250,000 £ 32.4200 £ 32.1100 £ 32.3127 Chi-X (CXE) GBP
05/06/2026 - - - - BATS (BXE) GBP

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back programme previously announced on 7 May 2026. 

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 7 May 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html


 

Attachment


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shellshelnyse:sheloil and gas investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the June 4th Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE The presentations will be available 24/7... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces May Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces May Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces May sales volumes of 3,076 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, May sales averaged 2,895 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.3 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 174 bopd and oil sales... Keep Reading...
Trillion Energy International (CSE:TCF)

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z62) ("Trillion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made a further cash payment of US$250,000 toward its earn-in obligations for a 29% participating interest in the M47c,d oil block, an onshore exploration asset... Keep Reading...
The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

CompanyCharbone CorporationTicker(TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) (OTCQB: CHHYF) (FSE: K47)ListingsTSX Venture (Canada) | OTCQB (USA) | Frankfurt (Germany)Market cap~C$42millionShare priceC$0.145 (at time of publication)Market sizeThe global hydrogen market is poised for significant growth, with projections... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce un changement de denomination sociale et d'adresse enregistree

CHARBONE annonce un changement de denomination sociale et d'adresse enregistree

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 3 juin 2026 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces Change of Corporate Name and Registered Address

CHARBONE Announces Change of Corporate Name and Registered Address

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, June 3, 2026 TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Heliostar Announces Closing of Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

Blue Jay Gold Corp. Announces Engagement of Oak Hill Financial Inc. for Investor Relations and Retention of Haywood Securities for Market Making Services

Nine Mile Metals Commences Trading on the OTCID Market, Expanding Access for U.S. Investors

Related News

base metals investing

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Closing of Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tintina Mines Soars 200 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Take a Hit, Russia Makes Bold Gold Claim

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Corp. Announces Engagement of Oak Hill Financial Inc. for Investor Relations and Retention of Haywood Securities for Market Making Services

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Commences Trading on the OTCID Market, Expanding Access for U.S. Investors

silver investing

Sunshine Silver Mining Shares Jump 11 Percent in NYSE Debut