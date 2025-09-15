Trailbreaker Resources Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)
September 15, 2025 TheNewsire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update on its gold (Au), copper-gold (Cu-Au), and copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) projects in British Columbia (BC) and Yukon Territory.
Trailbreaker is currently focussed on three projects in BC: the Liberty Cu-Mo porphyry project and Coho Cu-Au porphyry project, both in central BC, the Atsutla high-grade Au and porphyry Cu-Au-silver (Ag) project in northwestern BC.
Atsutla Gold Project
The Atsutla Gold project is a newly discovered high-grade gold project 120 km northwest of Dease Lake, BC. In addition to high-grade vein-hosted gold, the project also hosts a Cu-Au-Ag porphyry target called the Swan zone, which was further outlined through geophysical surveying in 2024 (see October 7, 2024 news release ). Over the past three months, Trailbreaker consolidated key ground within the Atsutla Gold property claim boundary, particularly near the Highlands zone which hosts the highest gold grades sampled on the property to date ( up to 630 g/t Au in grab samples ).
The Company plans to conduct a first-pass exploration program over the newly acquired ground by the end of this field season, in addition to ground-truthing of drill collar locations in preparation of a future drill program.
The Highlands zone hosts widespread gold mineralization with numerous rock grab samples returning multi-ounce gold and silver values over a 750 x 600-meter area. The gold-bearing quartz veins are confined to shallow-dipping fault structures that have been traced for 3.5 km to the north (Snook zone) and 2 km to the east (Christmas Creek zone). This continuity suggests potential for additional mineralization within the newly consolidated ground west of the Highlands zone. The team is excited to test this theory during the upcoming exploration program.
The Atsutla Gold project is fully permitted for drilling, focusing on two separate targets representing distinct deposit settings, neither of which have ever been drilled. The Highlands zone represents a brand-new high-grade orogenic gold discovery, while the Swan zone, situated 26 km to southeast, represents a porphyry Cu-Au-Ag target.
Liberty Cu-Mo Project
Throughout 2024 and 2025, Trailbreaker advanced its Liberty Cu-Mo porphyry project, located 60 km northwest of Quesnel, BC. In 2024, the Company completed a seven-hole, 2,442 m diamond drilling program followed-up by an extensive soil geochemical program, an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey, and an airborne electromagnetic (ZTEM) survey. Throughout this process, the property was expanded twice through additional claim staking, increasing from 5,054 hectares to 9,453 hectares in size.
Favourable drill results and combined interpretation of the IP and ZTEM data defined a significant target area for a phase 2 drill program, which was initially planned for May-June, 2025 (see Jan 13, 2025 news release ). However, due to the significant size increase of the claim package, and the magnitude of the planned drill program, additional archaeological studies and environmental assessments were required which have been completed and are currently under review. As such, approval for the drill permit has been delayed.
Coho Cu-Au Property
In May, 2025, Trailbreaker acquired the Coho property, a Cu-Au porphyry target located in central BC, 30 km west of the Mount Milligan mine, and directly adjacent to Pacific Ridge Exploration's Chuchi Cu-Au porphyry deposit (see May 26, 2025 news release ). The Company considers the Coho property to be one of the more advanced projects in its portfolio. The priority target, the Coho zone, has been advanced through recent IP and airborne electromagnetic (EM) surveys, and has never been drilled.
Due to the size and scope of the project, Trailbreaker is planning an aggressive drill program. The Company is currently modelling historic (2022-2023) geophysical data and is compiling historic geochemical data to aid in drill targeting. While the Coho property is currently permitted for drilling under the previous operator (Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.), Trailbreaker has chosen to apply for a new separate drill permit that will comprise a much larger scope of exploration. The new application is for a 5-year area-based permit that will include up to 50 drill sites. The permit process is well underway, and Trailbreaker is working closely with the BC government and local First Nations to finalize the process.
Other Projects
In July, 2025, Trailbreaker announced the acquisition of the Wheaton Gold property , an orogenic gold prospect located 60 km east of Dease Lake, BC (see July 7, 2025 news release ). The property covers the headwaters of multiple placer gold-bearing creeks, including Alice Shea Creek, source of the famous 52- troy oz ‘Turnagain nugget'. The Company is currently mobilizing for a 2025 surface exploration program to test multiple targets on the project.
Trailbreaker is also pleased to announce that the drill permit for its Castle Rock property on Vancouver Island has been approved. The Castle Rock property is an early-stage Cu-Au porphyry prospect situated on northern Vancouver Island, approximately 70 km northwest of Campbell River, BC. The company has advanced the project through multiple surface exploration programs from 2022 to 2024 (see August 12, 2024 news release ). The newly received 5-year area-based permit includes up to 40 drill sites and 40 line-km of ground geophysics (such as IP, magnetic, or EM). The Company is currently planning the next steps for this project.
Trailbreaker remains committed to maintaining a pipeline of high-quality exploration projects throughout BC and the Yukon (Figure 1). These include McMurdo property near Golden, BC, the Eakin Creek property near Clearwater, BC, the Eagle Lake property east of Williams Lake, BC, the Sheldon property north of Ross River, YT, and the Plateau property east of Mayo, YT.
Figure 1: Location map of Trailbreaker's exploration projects.
Message from the President
"A strong argument can be made that we are in the early stages of a new, multi-decade commodity bull market, and Trailbreaker Resources is very well-positioned to take advantage of this. We have an outstanding portfolio of new drill-ready projects, all of which have the potential of host significant discoveries. We have a good cash balance, an excellent share structure, and a team that continues to add valuable projects to our portfolio. I'd like to thank our loyal shareholders for their support, and I look forward to creating value for the company with future drilling once permits are in place." – Daithi Mac Gearailt
About Trailbreaker Resources
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
