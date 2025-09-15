Trailbreaker Resources Provides Corporate Update

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

September 15, 2025 TheNewsire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update on its gold (Au), copper-gold (Cu-Au), and copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) projects in British Columbia (BC) and Yukon Territory.

Trailbreaker is currently focussed on three projects in BC: the Liberty Cu-Mo porphyry project and Coho Cu-Au porphyry project, both in central BC, the Atsutla high-grade Au and porphyry Cu-Au-silver (Ag) project in northwestern BC.

Atsutla Gold Project

The Atsutla Gold project is a newly discovered high-grade gold project 120 km northwest of Dease Lake, BC. In addition to high-grade vein-hosted gold, the project also hosts a Cu-Au-Ag porphyry target called the Swan zone, which was further outlined through geophysical surveying in 2024 (see October 7, 2024 news release ). Over the past three months, Trailbreaker consolidated key ground within the Atsutla Gold property claim boundary, particularly near the Highlands zone which hosts the highest gold grades sampled on the property to date ( up to 630 g/t Au in grab samples ).

The Company plans to conduct a first-pass exploration program over the newly acquired ground by the end of this field season, in addition to ground-truthing of drill collar locations in preparation of a future drill program.

The Highlands zone hosts widespread gold mineralization with numerous rock grab samples returning multi-ounce gold and silver values over a 750 x 600-meter area. The gold-bearing quartz veins are confined to shallow-dipping fault structures that have been traced for 3.5 km to the north (Snook zone) and 2 km to the east (Christmas Creek zone). This continuity suggests potential for additional mineralization within the newly consolidated ground west of the Highlands zone. The team is excited to test this theory during the upcoming exploration program.

The Atsutla Gold project is fully permitted for drilling, focusing on two separate targets representing distinct deposit settings, neither of which have ever been drilled. The Highlands zone represents a brand-new high-grade orogenic gold discovery, while the Swan zone, situated 26 km to southeast, represents a porphyry Cu-Au-Ag target.

Liberty Cu-Mo Project

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Trailbreaker advanced its Liberty Cu-Mo porphyry project, located 60 km northwest of Quesnel, BC. In 2024, the Company completed a seven-hole, 2,442 m diamond drilling program followed-up by an extensive soil geochemical program, an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey, and an airborne electromagnetic (ZTEM) survey. Throughout this process, the property was expanded twice through additional claim staking, increasing from 5,054 hectares to 9,453 hectares in size.

Favourable drill results and combined interpretation of the IP and ZTEM data defined a significant target area for a phase 2 drill program, which was initially planned for May-June, 2025 (see Jan 13, 2025 news release ).  However, due to the significant size increase of the claim package, and the magnitude of the planned drill program, additional archaeological studies and environmental assessments were required which have been completed and are currently under review. As such, approval for the drill permit has been delayed.

Coho Cu-Au Property

In May, 2025, Trailbreaker acquired the Coho property, a Cu-Au porphyry target located in central BC, 30 km west of the Mount Milligan mine, and directly adjacent to Pacific Ridge Exploration's Chuchi Cu-Au porphyry deposit (see May 26, 2025 news release ). The Company considers the Coho property to be one of the more advanced projects in its portfolio. The priority target, the Coho zone, has been advanced through recent IP and airborne electromagnetic (EM) surveys, and has never been drilled.

Due to the size and scope of the project, Trailbreaker is planning an aggressive drill program. The Company is currently modelling historic (2022-2023) geophysical data and is compiling historic geochemical data to aid in drill targeting. While the Coho property is currently permitted for drilling under the previous operator (Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.), Trailbreaker has chosen to apply for a new separate drill permit that will comprise a much larger scope of exploration. The new application is for a 5-year area-based permit that will include up to 50 drill sites. The permit process is well underway, and Trailbreaker is working closely with the BC government and local First Nations to finalize the process.

Other Projects

In July, 2025, Trailbreaker announced the acquisition of the Wheaton Gold property , an orogenic gold prospect located 60 km east of Dease Lake, BC (see July 7, 2025 news release ). The property covers the headwaters of multiple placer gold-bearing creeks, including Alice Shea Creek, source of the famous 52- troy oz ‘Turnagain nugget'. The Company is currently mobilizing for a 2025 surface exploration program to test multiple targets on the project.

Trailbreaker is also pleased to announce that the drill permit for its Castle Rock property on Vancouver Island has been approved. The Castle Rock property is an early-stage Cu-Au porphyry prospect situated on northern Vancouver Island, approximately 70 km northwest of Campbell River, BC.  The company has advanced the project through multiple surface exploration programs from 2022 to 2024 (see August 12, 2024 news release ). The newly received 5-year area-based permit includes up to 40 drill sites and 40 line-km of ground geophysics (such as IP, magnetic, or EM). The Company is currently planning the next steps for this project.

Trailbreaker remains committed to maintaining a pipeline of high-quality exploration projects throughout BC and the Yukon (Figure 1). These include McMurdo property near Golden, BC, the Eakin Creek property near Clearwater, BC, the Eagle Lake property east of Williams Lake, BC, the Sheldon property north of Ross River, YT, and the Plateau property east of Mayo, YT.

For more information on these projects, please visit the Projects Overview section on our website.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location map of Trailbreaker's exploration projects.

Message from the President

"A strong argument can be made that we are in the early stages of a new, multi-decade commodity bull market, and Trailbreaker Resources is very well-positioned to take advantage of this. We have an outstanding portfolio of new drill-ready projects, all of which have the potential of host significant discoveries. We have a good cash balance, an excellent share structure, and a team that continues to add valuable projects to our portfolio. I'd like to thank our loyal shareholders for their support, and I look forward to creating value for the company with future drilling once permits are in place." – Daithi Mac Gearailt

About Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Other

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at   (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved".  Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.  There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information.  Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker ResourcesTBK:CATSXV:TBKBase Metals Investing
TBK:CA
The Conversation (0)
Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Grassroots Exploration with Blue-Sky Potential

Trailbreaker Resources Announces Exchange Approval Of COHO Property Option

Trailbreaker Resources Announces Exchange Approval Of COHO Property Option

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture stock exchange (the “Exchange”) has approved the option agreement for Trailbreaker to acquire a 100% interest in the Coho property, central British Columbia (BC).

The 8,000-hectare Coho property covers a copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry target located 90 km north of Fort St. James, BC, and 30 km west of the Mount Milligan mine. Historically named the Chuchi South property, Trailbreaker renamed the project as the Coho property when the Company announced the acquisition on May 26, 2025 (see news release).

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Receives Exploration Permit for Swan Target at Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Exploration Permit for Swan Target at Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a multi-year area-based exploration permit for the Swan target at the Atsutla Gold Project in northern British Columbia (BC). The permit will allow Trailbreaker to conduct advanced exploration at the Swan target, including geophysical surveying and future diamond drilling, in order to better define the mineralization system.

Trailbreaker is currently planning its 2024 exploration activities for Swan, including an induced polarization (IP) survey covering a strong multi element geochemical anomaly coincident with argillic alteration. The survey is designed to identify any chargeability and resistivity features potentially associated with mineralized alteration zones. As porphyry deposits often form in clusters, additional surface exploration will be conducted concurrently with the IP program to continue exploring for new mineralized targets at the Atsutla Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to report geochemical results from the 2023 surficial exploration program at their Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

Highlights from the surficial exploration program include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Completes Exploration Program at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Exploration Program at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a surficial exploration program at its Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

The program consisted of the collection of 497 soil samples, 50 prospecting grab samples, and geological mapping. It was primarily designed to follow up on the channel sample and associated 400 m x 50 m gold-in-soil anomaly defined as the Heart zone in 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company " ) (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that its exploration team has identified porphyry style mineralization at its Silver King project located outside the town of Superior in Arizona. Given the proximity of the nearby Resolution Copper deposit (a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP), the team is excited about the potential of this same style of mineralization identified at surface within the eastern portion of our claim.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 209 grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected in total. The goal of this phase of work was preparation for a mechanical stripping, sampling and geological mapping program at the 111 Zone gold showing and surroundings. A crew has been mobilized for the mechanical stripping program which will commence immediately.

Highlights from the program include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

/ NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: Q,OTC:QTZCF) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Q2 2025 Financial Statements"). The original filings were made on August 28, 2025.

The amendment was made to correct and clarify disclosure relating to the Company's share-based compensation. The Q2 2025 financials originally filed on August 28, 2025 did not reflect the correct number of options and warrants outstanding, and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant was not accounted for. In this refiling, the correct number of outstanding options and warrants and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant have now been properly reflected and accounted.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Download the PDF here.

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Insider Loan to Corporation

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Oil and Gas Investing

Insider Loan to Corporation

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

×