Trailbreaker Resources Prepares to Drill Three Targets and Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)
May 25, 2026 TheNewswire Vancouver, BC - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it enters the 2026 exploration season. The Company's primary objective is to undertake inaugural drilling on two distinct targets at its 300 km² Atsutla Gold project in northwestern British Columbia (BC). These include the Highlands high-grade gold vein target and the Swan copper-gold-silver (Cu-Au-Ag) porphyry target.
Following completion of drilling at Atsutla, the Company plans to commence drilling at its Coho Cu-Au porphyry target in central BC (see Figure 1 for location map). All three targets have not been previously drilled and have benefited from extensive geological work, advancing them to drill-ready status.
Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, "2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Trailbreaker. After careful planning, we are excited to commence inaugural drilling on two priority targets at our flagship Atsutla Gold project. These targets are effectively projects in their own right. The Highlands zone is a high-grade gold target with kilometric-scale mineralization, while the Swan zone represents a largely untested Cu-Au-Ag porphyry system with significant discovery potential.
Later in the summer, we plan to advance to drilling at our road-accessible Coho Cu-Au porphyry target, located 30 kilometres west of the Mt. Milligan mine. Each of these three targets has the potential to be a major catalyst for the Company.
With the recent completion of our $3.5 million flow-through financing—upsized due to strong demand—we are well-funded and fully permitted across our key assets. We have also strengthened our technical team with the addition of Charlie Greig as Technical Advisor, who brings a proven discovery track record, including his involvement in the Saddle North deposit of northern BC, ultimately acquired by Newmont.
We anticipate consistent news flow as we enter an active phase of drilling and continued surface exploration across our highly prospective project portfolio."
Figure 1: Locations of the three targets scheduled for drilling in 2026.
Atsutla Gold Project (link to presentation)
Trailbreaker's 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project is located 70 km south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 120 km northwest of the Village of Dease Lake, BC. The project covers over 30,000 hectares of ground with very limited historic exploration. Trailbreaker is planning the inaugural drill program to target two distinct styles of mineralization, separated by a distance of 26 km.
The first target is the high-grade gold showings at the Highlands zone. The Highlands zone covers a 2.0 km by 1.5 km area in the western Atsutla Gold project region, with quartz veins containing coarse visible gold assaying up to 630 g/t Au and 1,894 g/t Ag. Mineralization at the Highlands zone is related to a much larger system (Atsutla West), which includes the Christmas Creek and Snook zones. Combined, this area covers 5.0 km x 4.3 km, located within the Jurassic-aged Christmas Creek batholith. Trailbreaker's team interprets the gold mineralization to be orogenic in nature, with multiple gold ± silver ± copper-bearing shear zones related to larger faults occurring in the area. No drilling has ever been conducted in the Atsutla West area.
The Swan zone, located 26 km east of the Highlands zone, is a Cu-Au-Ag porphyry target in the younger, Cretaceous-aged Glundebery batholith. Trailbreaker has performed significant geochemical and geophysical surveys to define the drill targets, which occur within a 1.5 km x 1.5 km multi-element (Au-Cu-Ag-arsenic [As]-molybdenum [Mo]-antimony [Sb]-bismuth [Bi]) soil geochemical anomaly. Rock grab samples from the zone grade up to 11.7 g/t Au, 212 g/t Ag, and 0.81% Cu. The geochemical anomaly is coincident with a 2.1 km x 1.4 km donut-shaped chargeability high (defined by a 2024 induced polarization survey) as well as a zone of elevated potassium marked by a magnetic low signature indicated from a 2024 airborne magnetic and radiometric survey. While limited historic drilling has been conducted in the valley adjacent to the Swan zone, the Swan zone itself has never been drilled.
Both zones are fully permitted for the planned work. A diamond drill program of 1,500 to 2,500 m is expected to commence in late June, 2026. Empire Drilling of Smithers, BC has been contracted to perform the drilling.
Coho Property (link to presentation)
Trailbreaker is currently planning the inaugural drill program at its 8,000-hectare Coho property, located 90 km north of the Town of Fort St. James, BC and 30 km west of the Mt. Milligan Cu-Au porphyry deposit. The priority target is the Coho zone, a Cu-Au porphyry target with recently completed property-wide geochemical and geophysical surveys. The zone hosts a recently identified coincident chargeability and resistivity anomaly, associated with high-grade gold and copper values from surface rock grab samples. While there has been limited historical drilling within the Coho property, the actual Coho zone has never been drilled.
A diamond drill program of 1,500 to 2,500 m will commence on the Coho zone in September, 2026. All necessary permits have been acquired (see January 19, 2026 news release) and Dorado Drilling of Smithers, BC has been contracted to perform the drilling.
Trailbreaker is also planning to conduct a surface exploration program in the western area of the Coho property. This program will follow up on results released by Pacific Empire Minerals in December, 2025 on the Trident property, which is contiguous with Coho's western border. Drilling at the Trident property returned results including 183.0 m of 0.77% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au, and 3.4 g/t Ag. The proposed surface exploration program will consist of prospecting, geological mapping, and a grid soil geochemical survey. The team will also ground-truth drill hole locations at the Coho zone in preparation for the upcoming drill program.
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly
any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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