Trailbreaker Resources Amends Atsutla Option Agreement

Trailbreaker Resources Amends Atsutla Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)

November 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is announcing that it has amended an option agreement for a mineral claim at its Atsutla Gold project in northwestern British Columbia (BC).

The initial Option Agreement, dated November 21 st , 2022, was signed with Mr. Torrey Fredlund (the "Optionor") for Trailbreaker to obtain a 100% interest in his ‘Golden Echelon' claim block located between the Snook and Highland zones. The claim block consists of one mineral claim covering 132 hectares ( see November 28, 2022 news release ).

The initial Option Agreement signed November 21 st , 2022:

Trailbreaker can earn a 100% interest in the Golden Echelon claim by making staged share issuances totaling 80,000 common shares over three years and a making a one-time cash payment of $25,000 as follows:

  1. a) 10,000 common shares on receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval;

  2. b) 10,000 common shares on or before November 16, 2023;

  3. c) 10,000 common shares on or before November 16, 2024; and

  4. d) 50,000 common shares and $25,000 cash payment on or before November 16, 2025.

The Optionor will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty and Trailbreaker has the right to buy back the 1% NSR within a two-year period from the exercise of the option for a cash payment of $50,000 and issuance of 100,000 common shares.

The Amending Agreement, signed November 3 rd , 2025, has deleted paragraph d) of the above Option Agreement and replaced it with the following paragraphs d) and e):

  1. d) issuing to the Optionor 25,000 common shares by November 16, 2025; and

  2. e) on or before May 16, 2026, either:

    1. i) paying to the Optionor $25,000 and issuing the Optionor 50,000 common shares; or

    2. ii) issuing to the Optionor 175,000 common shares.

The Amending Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Other

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at   (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved".  Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.  There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information.  Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker ResourcesTBK:CATSXV:TBKBase Metals Investing
TBK:CA
The Conversation (0)
Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources

Grassroots Exploration with Blue-Sky Potential

Grassroots Exploration with Blue-Sky Potential Keep Reading...
Trailbreaker Resources Announces Exchange Approval Of COHO Property Option

Trailbreaker Resources Announces Exchange Approval Of COHO Property Option

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture stock exchange (the “Exchange”) has approved the option agreement for Trailbreaker to acquire a 100% interest in the Coho property, central British Columbia (BC).The 8,000-hectare... Keep Reading...
Trailbreaker Resources Receives Exploration Permit for Swan Target at Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Exploration Permit for Swan Target at Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a multi-year area-based exploration permit for the Swan target at the Atsutla Gold Project in northern British Columbia (BC). The permit will allow Trailbreaker to conduct advanced... Keep Reading...
Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to report geochemical results from the 2023 surficial exploration program at their Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC). Highlights from the surficial exploration program include:... Keep Reading...
Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value. 2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a... Keep Reading...
Trailbreaker Resources Completes Exploration Program at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Exploration Program at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a surficial exploration program at its Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC). The program consisted of the collection of 497 soil samples, 50... Keep Reading...
Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer BookletDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Noble Extends Warrants

Noble Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, November 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is proposing to extend the term of a total of 7,933,3333 common share purchase warrants that were issued as part of two of the Company's... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2025 exploration programs at the PIL and ATTY Projects, located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia. The exploration activities at both the... Keep Reading...
Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction Update

Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Sale/Orion Merger Transaction UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Boundary Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Boundary Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration review of the Boundary Zone at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.BOUNDARY ZONE HISTORICAL HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it will begin a major exploration initiative across its significant holdings within the world-class Noranda Mining Camp (the " Noranda Camp "), which is located in the region of Abitibi, Québec,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

silver investing

Silver’s 2025 Rally Lifts Miners to Record Q3 Results

uranium investing

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Gold Investing

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

graphite investing

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant