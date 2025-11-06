Trailbreaker Resources Amends Atsutla Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)
November 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is announcing that it has amended an option agreement for a mineral claim at its Atsutla Gold project in northwestern British Columbia (BC).
The initial Option Agreement, dated November 21 st , 2022, was signed with Mr. Torrey Fredlund (the "Optionor") for Trailbreaker to obtain a 100% interest in his ‘Golden Echelon' claim block located between the Snook and Highland zones. The claim block consists of one mineral claim covering 132 hectares ( see November 28, 2022 news release ).
The initial Option Agreement signed November 21 st , 2022:
Trailbreaker can earn a 100% interest in the Golden Echelon claim by making staged share issuances totaling 80,000 common shares over three years and a making a one-time cash payment of $25,000 as follows:
a) 10,000 common shares on receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval;
b) 10,000 common shares on or before November 16, 2023;
c) 10,000 common shares on or before November 16, 2024; and
d) 50,000 common shares and $25,000 cash payment on or before November 16, 2025.
The Optionor will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty and Trailbreaker has the right to buy back the 1% NSR within a two-year period from the exercise of the option for a cash payment of $50,000 and issuance of 100,000 common shares.
The Amending Agreement, signed November 3 rd , 2025, has deleted paragraph d) of the above Option Agreement and replaced it with the following paragraphs d) and e):
d) issuing to the Optionor 25,000 common shares by November 16, 2025; and
e) on or before May 16, 2026, either:
i) paying to the Optionor $25,000 and issuing the Optionor 50,000 common shares; or
ii) issuing to the Optionor 175,000 common shares.
The Amending Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Trailbreaker Resources
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
