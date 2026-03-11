Trailbreaker Files For Approval Of $3.5M Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire)
March 11, 2026 - TheNewswire Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") further to its February 26, 2026 and March 3, 2026 news releases the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking Conditional Approval of its non-brokered charity flow-through private placement offering for proceeds of up to $3.5 million (the "Offering"). On receipt of Exchange approval the Company will issue:
a. up to 2,500,000 CMETC flow-through units at a price of $0.56 per unit , to raise proceeds of up to $1.4 million, to fund Critical Mineral Exploration Expenses ("CMETC FT Units"), each CMETC FT Unit consisting of 1 CMETC FT common share and ½ of a common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable at $0.50 for 24 months from the date of issue, such CMETC FT Units qualifying for the 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit as provided for in the Canadian federal budget of April 7, 2022; and
b. up to 4,200,000 additional flow-through units at $0.50 per unit to raise proceeds of up to $2.1 million, ("FT Units") , each FT Unit consisting of 1 FT common share and ½ of a common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable at $0.50 for 24 months from the date of issue, to fund "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of section 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) that qualify for the 15% Mineral Exploration Tax Credit.
All of the FT Units and CMETC FT Units issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from closing.
Finders fees in cash and warrants may be paid in accordance with Exchange policies.
The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units and the CMETC FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2027, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2026.
The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's various exploration projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
