Tradr Unveils Short Leveraged ETFs on Bloom Energy and Nuscale Power

Launch complements firm's leveraged long funds on two names powering the AI compute buildout

Tradr ETFs, a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, today launched two new leveraged short ETFs on single stocks. The Cboe-listed funds seek to deliver the inverse of twice (-200%) the daily performance of a specific underlying stock. Both ETFs are first-to-market strategies.

The following ETFs are expected to open for trading today:

  • Tradr 2X Short BE Daily ETF (Cboe: BEZ) – Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE)
  • Tradr 2X Short SMR Daily ETF (Cboe: SMZ) – tracks NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE: SMR)

"With $150 million of assets between them, our long strategies on Bloom Energy and Nuscale have been enthusiastically embraced by traders", said Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs. "However, these names are quite volatile and are prone to large swings on both up and down moves. With these inverse strategies traders now have another tool to express a high conviction view if momentum gets stretched or valuation gets too rich."

Tradr's lineup of 64 leveraged ETFs represents over $2 billion in assets under management. Tradr's strategies can be accessed through most brokerage platforms and allow investors to avoid the hassle of using margin and the complexity of options trading. The firm continues its mission of providing sophisticated investors with innovative trading tools that enhance their ability to express market views with precision and efficiency.

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.

About Tradr ETFs
Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific period (daily, monthly or quarterly). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

The Fund will not attempt to position its portfolio to ensure it does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, investors in a Fund that seeks two times daily performance would lose all of their money if the Fund's underlying security moves more than 50% in a direction adverse to the Fund on a given trading day.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.tradretfs.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000857

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradr-unveils-short-leveraged-etfs-on-bloom-energy-and-nuscale-power-302684566.html

SOURCE Tradr ETFs

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

nuscale-powersmrnyse-smrenergy-investing
SMR
The Conversation (0)
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

Eagle, a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest open pit-constrained measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, and SVII, a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the SEC has declared effective the Registration Statement, which... Keep Reading...
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Targeted Drill Program Aimed at Advancing Aurora Uranium Project as Company Progresses Toward Planned Nasdaq Listing

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. (“Eagle” or the “Company”), a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest open pit-constrained, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States and proprietary Small Modular Reactor (“SMR”) technology, is pleased to announce today that... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the uranium sector as global nuclear commitments and... Keep Reading...
Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Many recent reports project significant growth in the Global Nuclear Power Market. A report from Cognitive Market Research said that the Global Nuclear Power Market is witnessing significant growth in the near future. The report added: "In 2023, the... Keep Reading...
Capital Power announces first quarter 2024 results

Capital Power announces first quarter 2024 results

Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) today released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial highlights Generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $142 million and net cash flows used in operating activities of $334 million Generated adjusted EBITDA of $279... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Record 2P Reserves, Higher Reserves Life Index

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Record 2P Reserves, Higher Reserves Life Index

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") announces record high proved plus probable ("2P") reserves, an increase in its 2P reserves life index ("RLI"), and a third consecutive year of approximately 200%... Keep Reading...
AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in USDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization is underway for the maiden diamond drilling campaign at its Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo" or the "Project"), located in the eastern Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 Success

Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 Success

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 SuccessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Record Monthly Sales Volumes for January 2026 & Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update

Alvopetro Announces Record Monthly Sales Volumes for January 2026 & Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces January sales volumes of 3,099 boepd (based on field estimates), an increase of 8% over our Q4 2025 average representing a new monthly record for Alvopetro. In Brazil, January sales averaged 2,908 boepd, including natural gas... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Desert Gold Provides Update on Barani East Gold Project Site Development Activities

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold and Polymetallic Mineralization in Drill Holes LBX25-101 and LBX25-102 at Ishkoday A-Zone Corridor

Questcorp Mining Announces Upsized Private Placement

JZR Gold Announces Extension to Previously Granted Options

Related News

precious-metals-investing

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold and Polymetallic Mineralization in Drill Holes LBX25-101 and LBX25-102 at Ishkoday A-Zone Corridor

base-metals-investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Upsized Private Placement

precious-metals-investing

JZR Gold Announces Extension to Previously Granted Options

battery-metals-investing

New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at Wagyu

rare-earth-investing

Geopolitics, Power and Resources Collide as Global Order Frays

precious-metals-investing

Earthwise Minerals Completes Private Placement and Makes Changes to the Management Team

rare-earth-investing

Why Rare Earth Processing Remains China’s Strongest Leverage Point