Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals
Advanced-stage exploration company developing one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony assets in New South Wales

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Exploration Target Defined for Antimony Canyon Project, Utah

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced EXPLORATION TARGET DEFINED FOR ANTIMONY CANYON PROJECT, UTAH

Trigg Raises A$12.5M with Strong Support from Global Funds

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trigg Raises A$12.5M with Strong Support from Global Funds

YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZ

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZ

Horizon Minerals Limited Acquisition of Gordons Dam Project near Black Swan

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is pleased to announce commencement of regional consolidation of assets ("Acquisition") near the 100% owned Black Swan processing facility via executing a Binding Tenement Sale Agreement ("TSA") with Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) ("Yandal").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding TSA executed with Yandal for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Gordons, Mt Jewell, Malone and Mulgarrie gold projects in the Western Australian goldfields

- Projects comprise 34 granted mining, prospecting, exploration and miscellaneous licences covering an area of approximately 77 km2 strategically located in close proximity to the Black Swan processing plant:

o Gordons Dam project, 10km west-south-west of Black Swan with an established mineral resource of 365 kt grading 1.7 g/t Au for 20 koz with mineralisation open at depth and along strike and on a granted Mining Lease

o Multiple drilling targets identified including the advanced Star of Gordon and Malone prospects

- Projects acquired for total consideration of A$2.810m on the following terms:

o $0.2m refundable cash deposit on execution of the TSA (paid)

o $1.0m cash from existing reserves (Cash Payment) on completion, and

o $1.610m in fully paid ordinary Horizon shares (Consideration Shares) on completion at an issue price equal to a 10% discount to the 15 trading day volume weighted average price up to and including the day immediately prior to the date of execution of the TSA. The issued shares will not be subject to any escrow restrictions. The share consideration may also be paid as cash, at Horizon's election at the time of completion.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:
"We are pleased to acquire these projects in close proximity to our processing infrastructure. Our key focus is completing study work with the aim of generating a five-year life of mine plan processing through our Black Swan processing plant."

"In addition to the resource at Gordons Dam, these assets complement our current large strategic land holdings in the WA goldfields. We see great potential in this area for further resource growth along with enormous exploration upside."

The Company is focussed on becoming a standalone gold producer by refurbishing and repurposing the Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant with a nominal throughput of 1.5Mtpa. Horizon is undertaking a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) to develop a five-year life of mine plan to feed the plant.

This acquisition is very close to Black Swan and complements the Company's existing extensive tenement portfolio.

Project Summary

The Gordons Project area comprises of 34 granted mining, prospecting and exploration licences covering a mostly contiguous area of approximately 77 km as well as four pending mining and miscellaneous licenses (Figures 1 and 2*). A complete list of the tenements in Appendix E Table 2*.

The Project is located within a prospective Archean Greenstone sequence of lithologies which also hosts the Mulgarrie and Gordon Sirdar Gold Mines (Figure 2*). Several gold prospects and targets at various stages of exploration and development as well as the Gordons Dam Deposit comprise the Gordons Project (Figure 3*). Horizon Minerals is of the opinion that there is potential to identify extensions to mineralisation across numerous gold targets and prospects.

Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)

Located within the Gordons Dam project area is the Gordons Dam deposit which has a MRE of 365,000t @ 1.7g/t Au for 20,000oz (> 1g/t Au lower cut-off grade) (Figure 3*).

The Gordon's Dam deposit includes mineralisation hosted within laterite, transported cover sediments (paleochannel material) and weathered and fresh bedrock. Primary mineralisation occurs in quartz veins that occur at the margins of pillow basalts intruded by later microgranite/porphyrys.

Mineralisation within the MRE extends from approximately 30m below surface to a current maximum depth of 120m. Zones of mineralisation are associated with a laterally extensive paleochannel at the base of oxidation and at depth into the fresh bedrock with an overall mineralised north-west trend of approximately 320m in strike length. Further detailed information on the Gordons Dam MRE is presented in the Technical Overview section of this announcement.

Acquisition Key Terms

The Company has executed a binding Tenement Sale Agreement ("TSA") to acquire the project areas from Yandal Resources Limited, for a total consideration of A$2.810m.

The A$0.2m refundable cash deposit already been paid, with deferred consideration of A$1.0m in cash and $1.610m in Horizon shares payable at settlement with the shares to be issued at an issue price equal to a 10% discount to the 15 trading day volume weighted average price up to and including the day immediately prior to the date of execution of the TSA The consideration will be funded from existing cash reserves and placement capacity.

*To view full details in the announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V4721V7K

 

About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

 

Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES 
THE UNITED STATES

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Denarius Metals Corp. has elected to terminate the binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") previously announced on May 7, 2025. The LOI contemplated the formation of a 50:50 joint venture to advance the formalization of artisanal mining at Quimbaya's Tahami Project in the Segovia District of Colombia.

Silver Crown Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

 
   
  Silver Crown Royalties 
    
 

TORONTO, ON, August 1, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) announces that it has become aware that Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (" Gold Mountain ") and its two subsidiaries, Bayshore Minerals Incorporated and Elk Gold Mining Corporation (" Elk Gold ") have been placed under receivership proceedings.

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Element79 Gold Corp. 
          
 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 31, 2025, with Donald James McDowell (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Gold Mountain Project located in Lander County, Nevada.

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Crescat Capital as Lead Investor

(TheNewswire)

 
  
 Harvest Gold Corporation
 
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and further to its news release of July 3, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $2,295,549.86 (the " Offering ").

×