Traders Drive Strong Demand in First Weekend of CME Group's 24/7 Gold Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that nearly 15,000 1-Ounce Gold futures contracts traded during the inaugural weekend of its new 247 trading schedule, representing approximately $60 million in notional value.

"Gold is a global safe-haven asset, and global events don't stop on weekends," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "Our launch demonstrates that retail traders were ready and waiting for always-on, regulated and right-sized products to manage their exposure to gold."

"24/7 Gold futures from CME Group offer our customers the ability to trade regulated futures contracts at any time of the day, any day of the week, from any timezone," said Adam Hickerson, Senior Director and Chief Operating Officer of Robinhood Derivatives. "This brings instant real-time digital access to the world's oldest store of value."

CME Group offers the world's leading benchmark futures contract for gold. A record $125 billion average notional traded each day across CME Group's gold futures this year. 1-Ounce Gold futures contract launched in January 2025, with 87,000 contracts ADV traded in the first half of 2026. CME Group's metals business set a new record in the first half of 2026, with a total of 1.3M contracts traded daily driven by precious metals activity, up 55% year-on-year. 

For more information, please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

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SOURCE CME Group

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