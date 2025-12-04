Traction Uranium Corp. Appoints Jared Suchan as Director and Chief Executive Officer

Traction Uranium Corp. Appoints Jared Suchan as Director and Chief Executive Officer

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jared Suchan as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Dr. Suchan is a professional geoscientist with more than a decade of experience advancing mineral exploration projects across Canada and the United States, working in diverse geological settings that include uranium, rare earth elements, lithium, diamonds, base metals, and gold. His career has taken him from northern, remote field programs in the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Saskatchewan to emerging critical-mineral districts in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland, Montana, and Wyoming, where he has led multidisciplinary teams, designed early-stage exploration strategies, and helped transition conceptual targets into drill-ready opportunities. Dr. Suchan earned his Ph.D. in Environmental Systems Engineering in 2023 and previously completed degrees in both Geology and Geography at the University of Regina in 2015. He currently serves as Vice-President Exploration for Global Uranium, Integral Metals, and Vortex Energy; as Technical Advisor to Pan American Energy; as Managing Partner with Voyageur Exploration; and as Chief Operating Officer of Northern Critical Minerals, roles that complement his technical expertise with corporate strategy and project development experience.

Dr. Suchan's appointment follows the resignation of Paul Gorman as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"On behalf of the Board, I'm pleased to welcome Dr. Jared Suchan as our new Chief Executive Officer," said Paul Sparkes, Director of Traction Uranium. "Jared brings a strong mix of technical depth and practical exploration leadership that we believe will be invaluable as we advance the Company's uranium strategy. I would also like to thank Paul Gorman for his contributions and commitment to Traction over the years, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com/ .

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes
Director
(604) 425-2271
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.


Traction Uranium Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada.
