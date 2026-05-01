Traction Uranium Announces Marketing Program

Traction Uranium Announces Marketing Program

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction is pleased to announce that it has engaged Nordcore Media LLC ("Nordcore") (address: 30 N Gould St Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801; email: jrojas@nordcoremedia.net) to provide online marketing services for an anticipated period of four months, or until budget exhaustion, commencing on May 3rd, 2026 and provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management.

Nordcore will, as appropriate, provide online marketing services, including, but not limited to creating advertorials; creating texts, reports, and research materials; creating advertisement material, campaigns, ad groups, and bid adjustments; setting up and managing remarketing campaigns as well as creating campaigns for different devices to maximize returns.

The Company will pay a fee of $200,000 USD (plus applicable taxes) to Nordcore. The Company will not issue any securities to Nordcore as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Nordcore (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan
CEO and Director
(604) 425-2271
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, Nordcore's online marketing services. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Although such forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.


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Traction Uranium Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada.
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