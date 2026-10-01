Trace3 Completes Purchase of Calian Group's U.S. Commercial IT Assets, Bringing New Talent and Operating Strength to Clients

Trace3 announced it has completed its purchase of the U.S. Commercial IT asset of Calian Group Ltd's (TSX: CGY,OTC:CLNFF). With this purchase, Trace3 expands its national footprint with added expertise, client relationships, capabilities, and depth across managed services, engineering, and localized delivery.
IT leaders and teams are challenged today to modernize without losing sight of security, resilience, or performance, making the ability to pair deep technical expertise with dependable operational capacity more important than ever. The acquisition brings together the experienced teams and practical capabilities needed to meet this moment, combining deep client knowledge and technical expertise with abilities to deliver at scale.
The new team brings localized talent in Texas and Minnesota, along with managed services capabilities supported by a state-of-the-art security operations center, two 24x7x365 network operations centers, and advanced integration centers. Together, these capabilities support the full path from design and configuration through staging and deployment. They also connect with Trace3's work across software, hardware, consulting, professional services, AI, cloud, data, and security.
"This transaction is about more than adding capabilities," said Joe Quaglia, CEO of Trace3. "We've brought together people who understand the complexity our clients are navigating, and operational teams that help keep critical environments moving. That combination is what makes this an important step for Trace3 and the clients we serve."
What makes the combination especially meaningful is the fit between the two teams' ways of working. Both organizations lead with engineering expertise, identify client challenges early, and stay close to the work required to deliver long-term value. Clients can continue working with high-touch, localized teams while drawing on a more connected set of services.
"Calian is proud of the U.S. Commercial IT business and the exceptional team that built strong client relationships and meaningful operational capabilities," said Patrick Houston, CEO of Calian. "Trace3 is well positioned to build on that foundation, and we're pleased to see the team and business enter this next chapter with an organization that shares its commitment to clients, engineering excellence, and innovation."
The transaction also connects complementary strengths in cloud and data center, network design and implementation, cybersecurity, and strategic partner relationships. Through its venture capital relationships and broader technology ecosystem, Trace3 will continue creating opportunities for clients to connect with emerging technologies.
With the transaction complete, Trace3's now deeper talent base and wider operating capacity is helping organizations modernize their IT with confidence across the United States.
About Trace3
Trace3 delivers business transformation. The firm consults on, integrates, and operates convergent solutions across AI, data, security, and cloud that embrace emerging technology and drive measurable business value for its clients. For more information, visit trace3.com .
About Calian Group
For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks, and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most. http://www.calian.com/
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MEDIA CONTACT:
Jill Simpson, APR
269-930-0912
jill.simpson@trace3.com