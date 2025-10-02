Tower Commences Till Gold-Grain Survey to Guide Accelerated Diamond Drilling Campaign at Rabbit North

Tower Commences Till Gold-Grain Survey to Guide Accelerated Diamond Drilling Campaign at Rabbit North

Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR,OTC:TWRFF) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced a 70-sample till gold-grain survey to guide the placement of diamond drill holes in the Company's pending diamond drilling program on the Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops porphyry Cu mining district (see Fig. 1). Given the precision with which Tower's earlier till gold grain surveys pinpointed the Company's previous gold discoveries, the present survey is expected to extend the Company's remarkable 50% drill hole "hit" rate of significant Au mineralization at Rabbit North.

Potential Gold Grain Sources in the Durand Diorite

Tower's Lightning, Thunder, Thunder North and Blue Sky gold discoveries at Rabbit North all resulted from a large, reconnaissance-scale till gold-grain survey in May 2021 and follow-up surveys in October 2021 and September 2022. These surveys detected and partially delineated two strong gold-grain dispersal trains - Dominic Lake and Central (see Fig. 2) - trending in the 150 flow direction of the Cordilleran Ice Sheet when it melted and deposited the anomalous till ~10,000 years ago.

In 2021, the Dominic Lake Train was interpreted to be ~400 m wide. However, the two closest samples collected 300 and 500 m east of the train in the initial reconnaissance survey were still strongly anomalous with 136 and 246 gold grains, respectively (see Fig. 3). Therefore, the actual width of the Dominic Lake Train now appears to be ~1 km rather than 400 m, and the sources of the eastern 600 m of the train remain to be discovered. The present survey is designed primarily to locate these sources using the same 100 x 200 m infill sample spacing that proved so effective on Tower's earlier infill sampling programs.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/268759_0c54fe30a4852a5e_002.jpg

Figure 2 - Location of the present till gold grain survey area in relation to the geology of the underlying bedrock.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/268759_0c54fe30a4852a5e_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/268759_0c54fe30a4852a5e_003.jpg

Figure 3 - Location of the present till gold grain survey area in relation to Tower's May and October 2021 and September 2022 gold grain anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/268759_0c54fe30a4852a5e_003full.jpg

The eastern gold-grain anomalies are situated on the Durand Stock diorite which contains the eastern extension of the Blue Sky zone as demonstrated by Tower's recent high-grade gold intersection in Hole RN25-060 (6.02 m of 23.63 g/t Au; see July 10, 1995 press release) and possibly also by the intersection ~1.2 km further along strike to the northeast, in the middle of the stock, of 39.7 m vertically of 1.75 g/t Au in historical percussion hole No. 1990-05 (see Fig. 2). The gold grain anomalies are ~1 km down-ice from this fertile shear trend (see Fig. 3). Another potential gold grain source is the eastern extension of the Lightning shear trend as demonstrated by the intersection of 10.0 m 12.51 g/t Au in the stock in historical hole No. 1997-07, approximately 250 m northeast of the Lightning zone (see Fig. 2).

Potential Undiscovered Gold Grain Sources Between Lightning and Blue Sky

Whereas the Central Train was traced up-ice right to its source (the Thunder North zone), the Dominic Lake Train was traced only 800 m up-ice due to the arrival of winter conditions soon after the 2021 infill sampling was completed, leaving a significant gap between the train and the source(s) of its gold grains. The Lightning and Blue Sky gold zones, which are presently inferred to account for the western 150 m and eastern 250 m of the 400-m-wide train, respectively, were found subsequently by diamond drilling ~200 m and 600 m up-ice from the sampled part of the train (see Fig. 3). Blue Sky is also only 300 m up-ice from a strong, 609-grain gold anomaly that was identified in the initial reconnaissance till survey but not followed up because the anomaly is very close to the high-grade gold occurrence intersected in historical hole No. 97-07 (see Fig. 2) and was tentatively ascribed to this zone.

As no infill till sampling has previously been performed in the 600 m gap between the sampled portion of the Dominic Lake Train and the Blue Sky zone, this gap will also be infilled in the present survey (see Fig. 3) to determine whether any significant gold zones other than Lightning and Blue Sky are present in the underlying Nicola tuffs.

Next Steps

The present till survey is being performed by Overburden Drilling Management Limited, experts in gold grain tracing. Approximately 70 samples will be collected. Gold grain processing is being expedited, with all results expected within three weeks.

If the currently planned diamond drilling program, which is expected to total a minimum of 3000 m, commences before sufficient gold grain results are available to guide the drilling and maintain Tower's enviable 50% hit rate at Rabbit North, the first few holes will be drilled close to the Blue Sky Zone.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tower Resources Ltd.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO
(778) 996-4730
www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/268759_0c54fe30a4852a5e_004.jpg
Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/268759_0c54fe30a4852a5e_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268759

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tower ResourcesTWR:CATSXV:TWRPrecious Metals Investing
TWR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announced today that Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7, 2025.

DATE : October 7 th , 2025
TIME: 11:30am-12:00pmET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 8th-10th, and 14th Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strengthening and expansion of its management team through the appointment of Emmett D'Urso as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. D'Usro will work directly with the Company's COO, Simon Henderson, further enhancing Rua Gold's technical capabilities.

With more than 13 years of mineral exploration experience, Mr. D'Urso brings extensive expertise in orogenic gold exploration, particularly within the Victorian Goldfields, where he has focused on high-grade, narrow vein, Fosterville-style deposits. This experience is especially relevant as Rua Gold's Reefton project shares similar geological characteristics. Most recently, he contributed to exploration programs at Global Ore Discovery, where he played a key role in drill program planning and budgeting for antimony projects in New South Wales.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,800,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $3.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,880,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Offering will consist of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $5.50 for 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision, such that if at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the closing, the Company's Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at a closing price of $7.50 or greater per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrant will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice (the " Acceleration Provision ")

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial observations of mineralization from the first diamond drill hole of the Phase II, 2025 drill program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property. ALT-25-012 intersected polymetallic veins, with one containing numerous grains of coarse visible gold. Drilling is currently underway at the Alimony Target, and the Company expects to complete an additional 3-4 holes during this program.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.

Highlights

- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program

- The expansion would include the following components:

o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates

o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples

- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office

- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs

- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology

- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market

During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.

The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:

1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks

2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications

As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.

Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.

Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:

"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."

*To view images and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3C84R75



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Battery Metals Investing

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced