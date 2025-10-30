Tower Announces Final Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Tower Announces Final Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR,OTC:TWRFF) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its flow-through non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,157,000 (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company issued a total of 8,628,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") at $0.25 per share, which qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). In connection with the Final Tranche, the Company issued 6,228,000 Common Shares for gross proceeds of $1,557,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for expenditures which qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses, within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), primarily for a 3000-m diamond drilling program on the Rabbit North property.

In connection with the Final Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees of $92,100 in cash equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised and issued 368,400 compensation warrants exercisable at $0.25 until October 30, 2026 equal to 6% of the total number of Common Shares sold to a qualified non-related party, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

All securities issued under the First Tranche, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, will be subject to a hold period expiring March 3, 2026, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tower Resources Ltd.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO
(778) 996-4730
www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favourable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, the proposed use of the proceeds of the Offering, is forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272572

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tower ResourcesTWR:CATSXV:TWRPrecious Metals Investing
TWR:CA
The Conversation (0)
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Strong mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault ("CZ Fault") confirmed with multiple broad gold intercepts, including 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone High-grade near-surface intersections such as 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone underscore the... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEODownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

Apple reports fourth quarter results

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

Smackover Lithium Receives Key Final Integration Approval from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission for South West Arkansas Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

resource investing

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

Copper Investing

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Copper Investing

Agadir Melloul Drilling Update

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on the Operational Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia and Initiates Commodity Off-Take Discussions

gold investing

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector