Tower Announces AGM Results and Grant of Equity Incentives

Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR,OTC:TWRFF) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). All matters put forward to shareholders were approved, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board. Shareholders also ratified, adopted and re-approved the 10% rolling share option plan (the "Plan").

The Company also announces that it has approved, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the grant of 3,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of Tower. The Options are non-transferable and exercisable into Common Shares until September 26, 2030, at $0.20 per Option, subject to vesting provisions, with one-third vesting on the date of grant and one-third vesting ever anniversary thereafter.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district where Tower has discovered a major orogenic gold system and with limited drilling has already intersected four significant gold zones along 1.2 km of the structural trend, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tower Resources Ltd.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO
(778) 996-4730
www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favourable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

