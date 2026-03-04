Torrent Gold Inc. Announces Director Resignation

Torrent Gold Inc. Announces Director Resignation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

Torrent Gold Inc. (CSE: TGLD) (FSE: RV0) (the "Company") announces that Dan Kunz has resigned as a Director of the Company effective March 4, 2026, to focus on other business endeavors.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Kunz for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About Torrent Gold Inc.

Torrent Gold is a mineral and natural resources exploration company that leverages its years of combined experience in capital markets and mining for acquisition and exploration during the resource commodity cycles.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard Cindric
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE Torrent Gold Inc.

