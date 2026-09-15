Torrent Gold Inc. Announces $360,000 Private Placement Offering

Torrent Gold Inc. Announces $360,000 Private Placement Offering

Torrent Gold Inc. (CSE: TGLD) (FSE: RV00) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,400,000 units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $360,000 (the "Offering"). The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering in its sole discretion. The Offering is not subject to a minimum subscription amount.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Share at any time for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering at a price of $0.20 per Share.

It is expected that the net proceeds from the Offering will be primarily used for general working capital purposes.

Any securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and such other further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Torrent Gold Inc.

Torrent Gold is a mineral and natural resources exploration company that leverages its years of combined experience in capital markets and mining for acquisition and exploration during the resource commodity cycles.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Saf Dhillon
President and Chief Executive Officer

Torrent Gold Inc.
Suite 250 - 750 West Pender St.
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T7
Telephone: (604) 484.3031
Email: saf@imetalresources.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and satisfaction of any obligations thereunder and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include but are not limited to risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314274

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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