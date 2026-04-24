Torrent Gold Announces Management and Board Changes

Torrent Gold Announces Management and Board Changes

Torrent Gold Inc. (CSE: TGLD) (FSE: RV0) (the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Saf Dhillon as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Dhillon replaces Mr. Richard Cindric, former President and Chief Executive Officer, who will remain with the Company in his capacity as director.

Mr. Dhillon has been involved in the development of companies listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for over 20 years. During this time, Mr. Dhillon has held a variety of positions including investor relations, business development, senior management and board directorships.

In addition, the Company announces that Amandip Jagpal has resigned as a Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective as of the date hereof, to focus on other business endeavors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Jagpal for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About Torrent Gold Inc.

Torrent Gold is a mineral and natural resources exploration company that leverages its years of combined experience in capital markets and mining for acquisition and exploration during the resource commodity cycles.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Saf Dhillon
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Torrent Gold Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/24/c4967.html

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