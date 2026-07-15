Tombigbee Invests in Secure Agentic Workflows on Calix One So Teams Can Personalize Engagement at Scale and Do Even Greater Good

Tombigbee is creating secure agentic workflows to build on the extraordinary member loyalty reflected in their 92 NPS—earned by providing experiences like SmartTown for first responders, Friday Night Fiber for high school football stadiums, and Bark digital safety for children and families

Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) announced that Tombigbee Fiber, LLC (Tombigbee) is leveraging their investment in the AI-native Calix One ™ platform to begin building secure agentic workflows with Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud . These collaborative AI workflows will act as a force multiplier for an experience-led growth model that has delivered exceptional results over a seven-year partnership with Calix—during which Tombigbee achieved a Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) of 92 and positive cash flow in just two years.

Working hand in hand with award-winning Calix Success ™ and building on 26 years of service provider workflow expertise embedded in the Calix One platform—which processes more than a petabyte of data daily and executes over 4.3 billion workflows and operations annually—Tombigbee has moved quickly to lay a strong foundation for operationalizing secure agentic AI. Successful early results across marketing, customer support, and network operations have demonstrated value in accelerated knowledge sharing and reducing operational complexity. As they advance, their secure agentic workflows will help Tombigbee turn insights into action even faster—providing their team with expert knowledge, strategic guidance, and contextual intelligence so they can deepen member engagement and scale highly personalized outreach.

Scott Hendrix, chief executive officer at Tombigbee Fiber and Tombigbee Electric Power Association, said: "While we are still in the early stages of our Agent Workforce Cloud journey, we are already seeing meaningful value from its ability to put expertise at every employee's fingertips. It is helping our teams learn faster, better understand complex information, and navigate subscriber interactions with greater confidence. We have been impressed by how quickly our employees have embraced agentic AI, and we are excited about the role this transformative technology can play in advancing our mission."

With Agent Workforce Cloud, Tombigbee is building on their success, leveraging Calix Engagement Cloud and Business Insights to identify opportunities for delivering meaningful experiences that reflect member needs. Founded in 2019 to bring fiber connectivity to rural Mississippi, Tombigbee partnered with Calix to rapidly adopt, deploy, and manage world-class experiences that radically improve life for their communities. Their initiatives include:

Because every SmartLife ™ managed service runs on Calix One, Tombigbee can rapidly launch new services, manage them through a single operating model, and continually innovate without adding operational complexity. This platform approach enables the provider to reduce operational costs, grow member loyalty, and reinvest profits in the communities they serve.

Hendrix added: "We built Tombigbee Fiber because rural Mississippi communities deserve the same opportunities, protection, and connected experiences available anywhere else. Over the last several years, we've learned that, when we invest in experiences that solve real problems, our subscribers respond and our business grows stronger. Calix has helped us turn that belief into action, and that's why we trust them to be our innovation engine."

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "As Scott Hendrix has said, doing good for people is just the right thing to do. Agentic AI represents a massive opportunity for them to augment the expertise of their teams and amplify their impact, so they can continue to reinvest in their communities. With the secure, AI-native capabilities of the Calix One platform, Tombigbee can now dramatically accelerate personalized subscriber experiences at scale—while reducing operational complexity and scaling the expertise of their team. That is how to compete to win while growing a brand that subscribers love, as evidenced by their outstanding 92 NPS. We are honored to support their success."

Calix customers can access the Calix AI Leadership Playbook , explore the award-winning "AI Academy" in Calix University , or register for upcoming Calix Customer Success webinars .

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people-first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

Press Inquiries:
Andy Grieser
408-857-7864
andy.grieser@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
investorrelations@calix.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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