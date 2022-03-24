GamingInvesting News

Partnership leveraging on each other's strength in digital capabilities, technology assets and wide-reaching ecosystems to deliver a high-quality gaming experience to users TM WHOLESALE, the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad and Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. a global gaming and esports technology company, today announced that they have signed a master collaboration agreement ...
TM WHOLESALE, the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), and Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM), a global gaming and esports technology company, today announced that they have signed a master collaboration agreement to provide gaming and e-sport services across the ASEAN region with accessible and high-quality digital experiences.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

The collaboration allows both companies to capitalize on their core capabilities and bring exceptional digital experience to the table. TM WHOLESALE will provide Swarmio with access to its extensive coverage and wide-reaching network and infrastructure ecosystems in order to bring Ember, Swarmio's plug and play gaming and e-sports platform, closer to users.

This will also allow Swarmio's Latency-optimized Edge Computing technology to expand, enabling Ember subscribers to enjoy ultra-low-latency gaming experiences with faster download speeds. The collaboration will see TM WHOLESALE actively participate in the marketing, distribution, and sales of Ember to its existing customer network of major telcos across the Middle East , Asia , Oceania, and Africa.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, Executive Vice President of TM WHOLESALE said, "The gaming and e-sports industry has become one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment over the last two years, and looking at this thriving, mega-dollar industry emerging to be a game changer, TM WHOLESALE is thrilled to be part of this new business opportunity."

"This collaboration is an exciting milestone for TM WHOLESALE as we continue to adapt to the current digital trend and expand our business, going beyond just connectivity. It complements the edge ecosystem offerings that we have been working on for content and digital solutions, which we call TM Edge solution. It will be amazing to collaborate with a partner like Swarmio on this new venture and bring the power of the gaming industry to our telecom partners across the region" added Amar further.

Meanwhile, Vijai Karthigesu , Chief Executive Officer of Swarmio Media, said, "We are incredibly excited to be working with TM WHOLESALE - a leading force in ASEAN's telecommunication market - and benefiting from their strong reputation and extensive network to grow our platform's reach with telcos across a number of key regions. This collaboration enables us to significantly boost our operations and deliver a high-quality gaming and e-sports service to telco users in ASEAN. We are confident that this will be an impactful and lucrative partnership over the months and years to come."

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers, ultimately gaining immediate and meaningful access to the multi-billion-dollar market. It provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, enabling them to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive tournaments, exclusive gaming content, manage communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), as well as customized digital content.

This collaboration is also a testament of TM WHOLESALE's capabilities in providing a reliable edge ecosystem that includes Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services, Edge Compute Platform, Last-Mile Delivery, and other digital services in the pipeline, all with deep in-country edge network coverage, ensuring the best service performance and quality experience for all users worldwide.

About TM WHOLESALE

TM WHOLESALE is the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), offering a comprehensive range of wholesale communication services and solutions in connectivity and beyond. We are the trusted partner in delivering seamless integrated solutions and infinite possibilities to accelerate customers' connectivity and coverage to the digital world, making innovations possible.

As the national digital infrastructure accelerator, TM WHOLESALE is committed to driving Malaysia's digital economy aspirations through end-to-end and customized wholesale data, connectivity, and platform solutions to Malaysian licensed service providers, enabling them to deliver a high-quality digital experience to the end customers.

At the global front, we remain focused on expanding our infrastructure and digital solutions via a partnership ecosystem with global carriers as well as hyperscalers around the world. By enhancing our global connectivity, network infrastructure and collective expertise worldwide, we aim to position Malaysia as the trusted digital hub for the ASEAN region.

For more information on TM WHOLESALE, visit www.tm.com.my/tmwholesale .

About TM

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), is the national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider and Malaysia's leading integrated telco; set to enable Digital Malaysia by offering a comprehensive suite of communication services and solutions in fixed (telephony and broadband), mobility, content, WiFi, Cloud, Data Centre, cybersecurity, IoT and smart services. TM is driven by stakeholder value creation in a highly competitive environment; and places emphasis on delivering an enhanced customer experience via continuous customer service quality improvements and innovations, whilst focusing on increased operational efficiency and productivity.

As the enabler of Digital Malaysia, TM has been at the forefront of each telecommunication technology evolution of the nation and will continue to do so. It provides the communications backbone of Malaysia and is a digital hub for ASEAN; with the widest convergence connectivity network and digital infrastructure. TM remains committed to serve a more digital lifestyle and society, digital businesses, and digital Government – towards making, "Life and Business Easier, for a better Malaysia ".

For further information on TM, visit www.tm.com.my .

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio (CSE: SWRM) is a publicly-traded technology company focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

For more information, please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

