Battery MetalsInvesting News

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its final tranche of the oversubscribed non-brokered private placement that was previously announced on July 12, 2022 and July 20, 2022 raising an additional C$95,000 . The Company overall raised gross proceeds of C$2,210,400 issuing a total of 22,104,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit (the " Financing ").

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

" We are excited to announce the closing of the second and final tranche of the Financing, " commented Chris Donaldson , Executive Chairman of the Company. " Thanks to the continued support of our shareholders, advisors and insiders, TinOne is now able to continue its exploration program which is focussed on confirming and expanding upon the historical resource at the Great Pyramid tin project in Australia . "

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.20 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Financing.

The Company paid cash finder's fees equal to C$46,200 and issued 462,000 finders warrants of the Company, to acquire that number of common shares in the capital of the Company at C$0.20 per share, for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Financing.

The Financing is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and necessary regulatory approvals.  All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from closing.  The first tranche has an expiry date of December 16, 2022 and the second and final tranche has an expiry date of December 23, 2022 .

The subscription by insiders pursuant to the Financing is considered to be a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and working capital purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company is focused on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities.   TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects, including drilling programs and mobilization of drill rigs; future mineral exploration, development and production; the release of drilling results; and completion of a drilling program.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c6137.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TinOne ResourcesTSXV:TORCBattery Metals Investing
TORC:CA
TinOne Resources

TinOne Resources


Keep reading...Show less
TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (FRA: 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "TORCF". TinOne will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "TORC" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "57Z0".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,154,400

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,154,400

(TSX-V: TORC)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

TINONE ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

(TSX-V: TORC)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") announces amended terms to its non-brokered private placement financing (the " Financing "), previously announced on July 12 2022.  Given current market conditions, the Company has made a decision to amend the purchase price to C$0.10 per Unit (the " Unit "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.20 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Financing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING OF UNITS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2,000,000

TINONE ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING OF UNITS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2,000,000

(TSX-V: TORC)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 12,500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 (the " Financing "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Financing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE SAMPLES UP TO 4.9% TIN AT THE ABERFOYLE PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

TINONE SAMPLES UP TO 4.9% TIN AT THE ABERFOYLE PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

(TSX-V: TORC)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its initial results from exploration work at the Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") in Tasmania, Australia has delineated multiple extensive areas of tin anomalism in surface rock sampling and the Company is progressing toward integrated drill target definition.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Announces Further Strengthening of Board and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Giyani Announces Further Strengthening of Board and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate update, including the appointment of Ms. Nicola Spooner to the Giyani Board of Directors, with immediate effect, and appointment of strategic advisors to the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Outcrop Stripping, Channel Sampling, and Prepares for Diamond Drilling at Its Eby-Otto Gold Property

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Outcrop Stripping, Channel Sampling, and Prepares for Diamond Drilling at Its Eby-Otto Gold Property

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it recently began advancing the field work component of Phase 1 for its exploration plan at the Eby-Otto gold property near Kirkland Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orca Holdings, LLC Granted Warrants as Part of New Credit Facility for Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Orca Holdings, LLC Granted Warrants as Part of New Credit Facility for Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

This release is being made by Randy Johnson to report information concerning holdings of Mr. Johnson and Orca Holdings, LLC (collectively, the "Acquiror") in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (the "Issuer" or "Ucore"). Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca") is wholly owned by Mr. Johnson, serving as a holding company for Mr. Johnson's securities holdings. Mr. Johnson has been a director of Ucore since October 6, 2020.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the company's news release dated August 16, 2022, it has executed definitive documentation with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity date from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

The amended and restated debentures (the " Amended Debentures ") have an aggregate principal amount of $12,363,518, being the total principal amount and all accrued interest on the 2015 Debentures as at August 12, 2022, bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum for the extension period and are secured by all of the assets of the Company (including the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ")). As additional consideration for the extension of the maturity date, the Company has issued to the holders of the Amended Debentures an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada focused on lithium exploration today announced that Stephen Hanson, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 26 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 23rd

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 23rd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 23 rd .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×