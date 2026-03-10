TinOne Announces Upcoming AGM

TinOne Announces Upcoming AGM

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC,OTC:TORCF) (OTC: TORCF) (FSE: 57Z) ("TinOne" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has not proceeded as required due to administrative timing considerations and financial resources related to the preparation and distribution of meeting materials.

The Company has now scheduled an AGM for April 30, 2026.

Updated meeting materials, including the management information circular and related documents, will be made available in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and posted on SEDAR+.

The Company remains committed to maintaining strong corporate governance practices and ensuring shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the AGM and vote on the matters to be presented.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@tinone.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

