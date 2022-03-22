Gaming Investing News
TIME is proud to announce a partnership with esports team, The Washington Justice, to create impossibly comfortable slippers designed for gaming. The beautifully crafted slippers come with the following luxury features as standard:

  • Collapsible heel: Step-in access to wear as a mule, or flip up for a more agile fit
  • Yoga mat insoles: Cushioning that's designed to be comfortable under pressure
  • Stretch laces: Slips-on in seconds and stays snug on your foot
  • Plush wool lining: Keeps you warm and dry
  • Premium leather uppers: Butter soft hand feel
  • Washington Justice Logo and Colorway

Preorders begin today at https://www.timeslippers.com/pages/washington-justice-x-time-slippers .

"The same way that experts perform their craft effortlessly, gamers benefit when they're comfortable and relaxed," states the Founder of TIME Slippers Ryan Dougherty. "TIME Slippers help create a relaxed sensation in the body making it easier for the mind to do the same, followed of course by an improvement in the quality of gameplay. We are honored to be part of gaming culture and excited to add our unique aesthetic where we can."

"Designed with gamers and our fans in mind, we are thrilled to be partnering with TIME Slippers to deliver this one-of-a-kind footwear experience" says Mark Ein , owner of the Washington Justice. "I have been a fan of TIME Slippers for many years. They perfectly combine a sleek style sought out by fashion enthusiasts with the comfort and ease that pro gamers expect and we can't wait for Justice fans to get their hands on a pair."

The custom-made slipper-sneaker hybrid will be available in limited supply and for a limited time.

TIME Slippers Contact: Ryan Dougherty
Phone : 973.713.2205
Email : ryan@timeslippers.com

Washington Justice Contact : Arina Wu
Phone : 949.292.1128
Email : arina@washington-justice.com

About TIME Slippers
TIME is an experiment in the culture of comfort and the function of style. It all began with two simple questions: Why do slippers have to look like they were made in the dark ages, and why do sneakers have to feel like they are made out of sandstone? Ryan Dougherty could not find an answer, so he began building one. This process quickly evolved into something he calls "slipification", making footwear look and feel better by focusing on designs that meld seamlessly with the materials from which they are crafted.

TIME has upgraded indoor-outdoor slippers to match this lifestyle. TIME connects function and form to turn slippers into a piece of the outfit that allows for psychological/mental relaxation, but stays true to the purpose of traditional slippers and notions of comfort. Function from the past combined with stylish designs looking at the future. That's what TIME does.

For more information on TIME Slippers, visit timeslippers.com and follow on social media @timeslippers.

About The Washington Justice
Established in 2018, The Washington Justice is one of 20 teams competing in the Overwatch League and participates in the South Atlantic division. Owned by businessman and entrepreneur Mark Ein of Washington Esports Ventures, the organization has deep roots in the Washington, DC community with ownership stakes in a wide range of businesses, leadership in many charitable and civic organizations and ownership of other sports properties including the Citi Open tennis tournament and the Washington Kastles World TeamTennis team. The Washington Justice is the exclusive Overwatch franchise for Virginia , Maryland , and Washington DC .

For more information about Washington Justice, visit washington-justice.com or follow the team on Twitter @WashJustice, Instagram @WashJustice or like Washington Justice on Facebook at Facebook.com/WashJustice.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-slippers-to-launch-premium-gaming-footwear-with-the-washington-justice-301507426.html

SOURCE TIME Slippers

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

