TIME is proud to announce a partnership with esports team, The Washington Justice, to create impossibly comfortable slippers designed for gaming. The beautifully crafted slippers come with the following luxury features as standard: Collapsible heel: Step-in access to wear as a mule, or flip up for a more agile fit Yoga mat insoles: Cushioning that's designed to be comfortable under pressure Stretch laces: Slips-on ...

GAMING00