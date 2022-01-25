Gaming Investing News
Cate Osborn never dreamed before COVID hit that she'd be the creator of a thriving social media community of more than 2 million in just one year. Known as @catieosaurus online, Cate, who is a mental health advocate, full-time content creator, and co-host of Infinite Quest Podcast, is speaking out about an unusual but important topic: neurodiversity, disability, and the gaming community.

Osborn was as surprised as anyone at the popularity her ADHD-focused content achieved so quickly. After losing her job during the pandemic, she created a Tiktok channel to pass the time. It turned out her content hit home for many people. Her honest, informative posts about her own experiences with ADHD and depression spoke to others with similar realities who were hungry for content, understanding, and community.

From undiagnosed adult ADHD to neurodiversity and sexuality (Osborn is also a Certified Sex Educator) to the lesser-known symptoms of ADHD, Osborn explores topics that don't usually make it into mainstream discussions around neurodiversity. One particular topic garnered a swell of interest from followers: neurodiversity and accessibility in the gaming community.

An avid Dungeons and Dragons player and co-host of the Infinite Quest Podcast (a top-50 mental health podcast), Osborn's two passions collided with the topic of neurodiversity and gaming.

"There is a shocking lack of accessibility in gaming," explains Osborn. "Especially tabletop role playing games (TTRPG) like Dungeons and Dragons. The more I explored the issue and interacted with players who struggle to feel welcome, the more I realized how vital the discussion is. Everyone should be welcome at the gaming table."

Osborn speaks out about obstacles for TTRPG players, which can pose challenges to people with physical or mental disabilities. Many organizers may not realize they are leaving players out. Crowded, loud game nights can be difficult for people with sensory issues or auditory processing disorders to participate, for example. Traditional game nights can last between 3-6 hours, which can easily overwhelm or overstimulate a neurodivergent person. In-person game nights can be difficult for disabled people to physically access or keep immunocompromised people away due to COVID concerns.

The challenges extend to PC/console gaming as well, where Osborn is working to encourage developers to consider accessibility when creating their platforms and games. "There is a shocking lack of accessibility in video games," Osborn explains. Challenges can include lack of captions, fonts that are not dyslexia-friendly or graphics that make it hard for colorblind people or those with visual impairments to play the game. "Of course, individual needs vary from person to person but there are a lot of common issues that arise," Osborn explains.

Osborn and her Infinite Quest co-host, Erik Gude , just wrapped up a national tour of gaming and comic conventions including DragonCon, GenCon, Pax Unplugged, GameHoleCon and more, where they conducted workshops and sat on panels about neurodiversity as well as disability and adaptability in gaming, as well as performing their interactive D&D show "ADHDnD Live!"

Osborn is encouraged by the interest she's seeing from gamers and developers alike for changing the industry to give everyone the opportunity to be a full part of the community and play the games they enjoy, without obstacles.

"Of course, there is no way that a company can make a game 100% accessible for every single person, but our goal at Infinite Quest is to just simply start the conversation, and talk openly about the struggles and challenges that often leave players feeling like they aren't welcome at the table."

VERSUSGAME LANDS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SNAPCHAT

VersusGame a mobile gaming platform that allows its current base of 20 million players to profit from their knowledge and predictions about pop culture, entertainment, and sports, today announced a new partnership with Snapchat. This strategic partnership will give VersusGame an expansive reach and access to Snapchat's audience of over 293 million daily users. Furthermore, Snapchat's users will now be able to more easily tap into the more than $17 million dollars that have already been awarded through the VersusGame platform.

VIVEPORT Announces New NFT Marketplace - VIVE BYTES

VIVEPORT, HTC's virtual reality (VR) content platform, is launching VIVE BYTES, an NFT marketplace initially focusing on Anime, Cartoon, and Games (ACG) themed NFTs. VIVE Bytes goes live mid-February with an inaugural sales event of exclusive NFTs from the Step into Cat Art Online Exhibition . Ahead of the launch, teasers and previews will be posted on VIVE Bytes social channels - Twitter Facebook and Instagram.

VIVE BYTES provides easy access to the world of NFTs, and gamification features for all users. VIVE BYTES supports both fiat and cryptocurrency payments to make NFT shopping as easy as online shopping. In addition to direct sales and NFT mystery boxes, VIVE BYTES will also introduce auction features in the future, and from launch consumers can link MetaMask wallets to their accounts.

GAME PLAY NETWORK TO OFFER PRIZEOUT'S PROPRIETARY PLATFORM TO ITS B SPOT PLAYERS

- Game Play Network ("GPN") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Prizeout to integrate its innovative withdrawal platform into GPN's B2C website and mobile app, b spot. The relationship between the two companies will provide more value power to b spot players by giving them a unique way to withdraw their winnings and account balances via digital gift cards issued by their favorite brands.

Dignitas Launches Rocket League Vehicle Decals Alongside Digital Bank, QNTMPAY, for First-Ever Co-Branded Team Car

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced the launch of their official 2022 'Away Kit' vehicle decals in the popular video game Rocket League, alongside challenger banking brand QNTMPAY. This marks one of the first-ever company-branded vehicles available in Rocket League's Esports Shop, available for purchase globally January 25th, 2022 .

QNTMPAY will be the exclusive 'Away Kit' vehicle partner of Dignitas' Rocket League team, with the brand present in-game on Dignitas' Dominus, Fennec, and Octane 'Away Kit' car models. Together, the brands will bring to life this expanded partnership through exclusive merchandise collaborations, in-game experiences, and live broadcast content.

Esports Entertainment Group Granted Approval to Begin Betting Operations in New Jersey

First esports Operator To Be Granted New Jersey Transactional Waiver

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has received an Order approving a Transactional Waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement which permits the company to begin accepting bets in the state. The Company becomes the first esports betting operator to receive a Transactional Waiver in New Jersey and plans to launch their VIE.gg betting platform following a five-day 'soft play' period which will begin this afternoon. During 'soft play', certain limitations must be applied to the online experience to ensure proper regulatory operations.

PLLAY® Labs and the Kansas City Pioneers esports franchise announce multifaceted partnership to empower gaming fans

- PLLAY® Labs, the AI-driven fintech video game wagering platform, announced a partnership with one of the fastest growing esports franchises, the Kansas City Pioneers. The two companies will bridge esports and technology to enhance fan monetization and engagement experiences across different avenues.

This multifaceted partnership, which is based on "creating, delivering and elevating cutting-edge technology, experiences and content that resonates not only with esports fans but with casual amateur gamers," will see PLLAY® and Kansas City Pioneers collaborate in numerous ways.

