LongtuKorea's subsidiary company TigonMobile opened a teaser page of the company's first P2E mobile game YULGANG GLOBAL on the 13 th . The biggest feature of "YULGANG GLOBAL," which is scheduled to be released this time, is a P2E mobile game developed by TigonMobile, a subsidiary of LongtuKorea, using the contents of its flagship IP "YULGANG," which holds business rights. LongtuKorea signed an on-boarding contract ...

GAMING00