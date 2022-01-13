Gaming Investing News
LongtuKorea's subsidiary company TigonMobile opened a teaser page of the company's first P2E (Play To Earn) mobile game YULGANG GLOBAL on the 13 th .

The biggest feature of "YULGANG GLOBAL," which is scheduled to be released this time, is a P2E mobile game developed by TigonMobile, a subsidiary of LongtuKorea, using the contents of its flagship IP (intellectual property) "YULGANG," which holds business rights.

LongtuKorea signed an on-boarding contract with WEMADE to launch P2E games, and stated, "We are doing our best to improve the quality and satisfaction of the game by preparing for the official launch of the game and opening of a new server," and added, "We expect many users as we use the same platform as WEMADE's Mir 4."

"YULGANG GLOBAL" is scheduled to be officially released in the global market through WEMADE's WEMIX platform in the first quarter, and the teaser page is also opened ( https://bit.ly/3zZiqrv ).

Business Age of Empire Showcases "Play to Earn", Allowing the Upper Hand of Playing Games and Earning Benefits

An earning business game, Business Age of Empires (BAoE) is a "Play to earn'' game built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform will exhibit its ability to provide stakeholders the opportunity to play games and conduct business at the same time at the upcoming IDO Event on January 14, 2022 .

Starting with a 2D game, the players will advance to a 3D game with a multi-layered encounter. Developers of BAoE will additionally continue to deliver smaller than expected games, and a definitive objective of Business Age of Empires is to make Metaverse, a cross-stage virtual universe to enhance the gaming experience.

Play It Forward DAO Unveils $PIF Token Launch Auction

Play It Forward is excited to share the details of the $PIF Token Launch Auction (TLA)—the first GuildPlay-to-Earn TLA in 2022. Play It Forward's priority is for a fair, community-first launch and have decided to conduct their auction on Copper Launch on 19 January 2022 .

"We are solving the riddle of what's next for the Metaverse" - Stephen Rubin, Licensing and IP Expert, Joins Streamline Media Group's Advisory Board

- Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a global video game and Metaverse developer, announced the appointment of Stephen Rubin Esq. as its latest advisory board member. Rubin, who recently retired from a 52-year career in law, has devoted much of his career to the video game industry as an expert in licensing and publishing agreements and intellectual property (IP) laws for the U.S. and international video game developers, and software and internet companies.

"This is an exciting time for the video games industry and IP law," says Alexander Fernandez , CEO and Co-Founder of Streamline. "Steve has been a pioneer of video game law since the 1990s. He basically wrote the book on how deals get papered and studios sold. The Metaverse needs his type of experience to ensure fair and equitable relationships are the norm, not the exception, and we can't wait to work together."

road ahead with 2022 graphic

Gaming Outlook 2022: Consumer Trends to Dictate Revenues

Click here to read the previous gaming outlook.

After an eventful 2021, what new highlights will 2022 bring for the gaming investment market?

Video games continue to dominate free time for people around the world, and as consumers struggle to get their hands on new hardware, experts are calling for increased development and market progress this year.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) provides a preview of what 2022 could bring for the conversation around gaming stocks and investments, with commentary from industry participants.

Playtika Bolsters Board of Directors with Seasoned Tech Executives

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leading mobile entertainment and gaming company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Dana Gross and Ms. Hong Du to the Company's Board of Directors.  Ms Gross, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Prospera Technologies, will also join the Company's Audit Committee. Ms. Du, Co-President and COO of SINA, will also serve on the Company's Compensation Committee. Gross and Du bring a deep level of technology and public markets expertise to Playtika's board as the company continues to expand and diversify its global foothold, businesses and operations.

Mobil 1 Challenges NBA2K Players to Tune Up Their Game with Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

Global esports organization Gen.G and Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of the NBA, have teamed up to launch The Tune Up, a program designed to help NBA2K players tune up their skills and tune up the community.

