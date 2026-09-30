Threat Intelligence Market Projected to Reach $26.68 Billion by 2031

Canada News Group News Commentary
Security teams are spending more to understand who is attacking them and how. MarketsandMarkets projects the global threat intelligence market will grow from $13.15 billion in 2026 to $26.68 billion by 2031, a compound annual growth rate of 15.2%. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include:Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PANW), Fortinet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT) and SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S).
Threat intelligence is the practice of turning raw signals about attackers, their tools and their targets into decisions a security team can act on. The projection above is a third-party forecast rather than a guarantee, but it frames a plain question for any organization buying security: who on the vendor side, and on the customer side, understands how attackers actually operate?
Public cybersecurity companies have just reported a busy stretch of results and product moves, many of them tied to AI-driven threats and AI-driven defenses. That backdrop matters for smaller companies selling into the same enterprise and government buyers, because those buyers are increasingly weighing platform breadth against specialist depth.
One place the question shows up is in hiring. Vendors that want to be credible with large customers have to put practitioners with real incident and intelligence experience in front of them, and a leadership announcement out of Vancouver this week is an example.
Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) Appoints Threat Intelligence Veteran Joseph Hall as Chief Intelligence Officer
- More than 20 years of frontline cybersecurity and threat intelligence experience joins the leadership team
- Prior roles include Director of Threat Intel R&D at Infoblox and Principal Security Consultant at Fortinet
- Mr. Hall will work closely with Chief Technology Officer Michael Massing, who previously led Dell SonicWall's Unified Threat Management business unit
- The mandate covers customer deployments, solution validation, partner technology integrations and tailoring QSE capabilities to enterprise and government requirements
- QSE also announced grants of 350,000 stock options and 350,000 restricted share units to employees
On Sept. 30, 2026, QSE announced the appointment of Joseph Hall as Chief Intelligence Officer, adding more than 20 years of frontline cybersecurity and threat intelligence experience as the Company strengthens commercial execution, customer deployment support and its ability to pursue larger enterprise and public-sector opportunities.
Mr. Hall has held senior cybersecurity roles across threat research, security services, network defence and enterprise security. According to QSE, his experience includes Director of Threat Intel R&D at Infoblox, Head of Security Services at Nile, Principal Security Consultant at Fortinet and Chief Information Security Officer at HEROIC Cybersecurity, as well as earlier security engineering roles with Dell SonicWall, Sophos, Symantec PGP, American Express and Solera Networks. His work has included security support for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, large-scale Google Cloud security infrastructure and threat-intelligence initiatives involving billions of compromised credentials.
"Joe brings a perspective that is increasingly important as QSE moves deeper into enterprise and government markets: how sophisticated attackers operate, how security teams respond and where products need to perform in the real world," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Combined with Mike Massing's enterprise engineering and product experience, we are building a leadership team that can connect threat intelligence, commercial execution and customer requirements as we pursue larger and more demanding opportunities."
Mr. Hall will work with QSE Chief Technology Officer Michael Massing, whose background includes leading Dell SonicWall's Unified Threat Management business unit and helping scale enterprise cybersecurity product lines to approximately $400 million in annual sales. In his role, Mr. Hall will help QSE apply real-world threat intelligence to customer deployments and solution validation, refine customer use cases, support partner technology integrations and contribute technical thought leadership.
Separately, the Company announced the grant of 350,000 stock options to its employees, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to certain vesting requirements, along with 350,000 restricted share units that are subject to vesting requirements and expire three years from the date of grant.
Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption and secure data infrastructure. The Company says its solutions are built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture and are designed to help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks, serving commercial, enterprise and public-sector organizations that require long-term data confidentiality. More at www.qse-corp.com.
There are several risks associated with the Company's plans. An executive appointment does not by itself produce customer contracts or revenue, the Company's ability to pursue larger enterprise and public-sector opportunities is a stated goal rather than a result, and vesting and other terms attach to the options and restricted share units it announced. Investors should review the risks described in QSE's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the cautionary language in its news release.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news from the Quantum Sector Encryption Corp. at: canadanewsgroup.com
There's too many names to mention that are making headlines this week, some of the more notable headlines are coming out of:
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD)
CrowdStrikereported results for its second fiscal quarter on Aug. 26, with revenue of $1.47 billion, up 26% year over year, and ending annual recurring revenue of $5.84 billion, up 25%. Net new ARR was a record $332.8 million.
The company also reported $2.29 billion of ending ARR from accounts adopting its Falcon Flex licensing model, up 101% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2027 net new ARR growth guidance by 630 basis points to 34% at the midpoint. In its release, CrowdStrike said Q2 was the best quarter in its history.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PANW)
Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal fourth quarter results on Sept. 1, with revenue up 34% to $3.41 billion, Next-Generation Security ARR up 63% to $9.10 billion and remaining performance obligations up 34% to $21.2 billion. Fiscal 2026 revenue was $11.48 billion.
For fiscal 2027 the company guided to revenue of $14.10 billion to $14.20 billion, and it disclosed the acquisition of Console, an AI-native platform for agentic workflows, to expand its Cortex capabilities. "We delivered a strong Q4 to close out the year, adding nearly $1 billion of Net New NGS ARR in a single quarter," said chairman and CEO NikeshArora.
Fortinet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT)
Fortinetreported second quarter 2026 results on July 29, with revenue of $2.05 billion, up 26%, and billings of $2.37 billion, up 33%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 38% and free cash flow was $966 million.
Fortinet guided to full-year 2026 revenue of $8.02 billion to $8.18 billion. It is referenced here in part because QSE's release lists Fortinet among Mr. Hall's former employers; Fortinet has no involvement in QSE or in this article. "We are very pleased with our excellent second quarter results, which reflect the differentiated value of our innovation in the AI Era," said founder, chairman and CEO Ken Xie.
SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S)
SentinelOnereported second quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 27, with revenue of $292 million, up 21%, and annual recurring revenue of $1.218 billion, up 22%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 10%.
The company raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $1.202 billion to $1.207 billion. "Our Q2 performance demonstrates strong progress across every dimension of our business," said CEO TomerWeingarten.
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Cautionary Note Regarding Company Statements. Statements in this article about QSE, its platform, its executive appointments, and its grants of stock options and restricted share units are drawn from QSE's own news release and have not been independently verified by us. An executive appointment does not indicate future results, and nothing in this article states or implies that the appointment will lead to customer contracts, revenue or profitability. Market-size figures are third-party projections of an industry as a whole, not addressable revenue for QSE or any company named here. QSE is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and quoted on the OTCQB, and investors should review QSE's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of QSE and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this article.
Referenced Companies. References to CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PANW), Fortinet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT) and SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of QSE, are not involved in the preparation of this article, and their results are not indicative of QSE's prospects. Fortinet is also referenced because it appears among the prior employers of QSE's new Chief Intelligence Officer as listed in QSE's release; no partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. Market-size figures are third-party projections, not addressable revenue.
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