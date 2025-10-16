Thesis Gold Strengthens Management Team

Thesis Gold Strengthens Management Team

 Thesis Gold Inc. ("Thesis" or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU,OTC:THSGF) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Crozier as Executive Vice President, External Affairs and Sustainability effective October 14, 2025, and Ms. Christina Anstey, who joined the Company in August 2025 as Director, Project Management. Mr. Crozier will oversee the Company's Indigenous, community and government relations, and lead the permitting process at the Lawyers-Ranch gold-silver project, while Ms. Anstey has been instrumental in the planning and execution of the 2025 exploration program, bringing strong technical and project management expertise to the team. 

Mr. Crozier brings 18 years of experience in the mining sector with a particular focus on government relations, Indigenous relations, permitting and approvals. In one of his prior roles, he was responsible for advancing IAMGOLD's Côté Gold Project through permitting and approvals at both the federal and provincial level, and most recently, he led the advancement of permitting and approvals, as well as government relations and Indigenous relations for Wyloo's Eagles Nest Project in the Ring of Fire, both in Ontario. He holds a joint Juris Doctor/Masters in Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto.

Ms. Anstey is a geologist with over 10 years' experience advancing exploration projects across Canada, more recently in British Columbia, where she held progressively senior roles with Pretium Resources and Brixton Metals. Her leadership and experience have been critical to the success of Thesis's current exploration initiatives and ongoing project advancement.

Dr. Ewan Webster, President and CEO of Thesis, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Steve and Christina to the Thesis team at such a pivotal stage in our company's growth. Their proven expertise in project advancement, permitting, Indigenous and community engagement, and exploration management adds tremendous depth to our leadership group. As we move toward the Environmental Assessment process and the release of our Pre-Feasibility Study later this year, their contributions will be instrumental in de-risking the Lawyers-Ranch Project and positioning Thesis as one of the leading gold developers in North America."

Thesis granted 250,000 stock options (the "Options") to an employee with all awards governed by the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan and the applicable award agreement.

Each vested Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $1.98 per Common Share for five years from October 16, 2025 (the "Grant Date"). Half the Options vest on the first anniversary of the Grant Date, with the remaining vesting on the second anniversary of the Grant Date.

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold Inc. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the potential of its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District. A 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment highlights robust project economics, including a 35.2% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.28 billion, demonstrating the potential for significant value creation. The Company's 2025 roadmap includes a robust exploration and drill program, delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the combined Lawyers-Ranch Project, and commencement of the Environmental Impact Assessment process. Through these strategic plan, Thesis Gold intends to elevate the Lawyers-Ranch Project to the forefront of global precious metals ventures.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

