Thesis Gold Announces Equity Investment in the Company by the Kwadacha, Tsay Keh Dene, and Takla First Nations

Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU,OTC:THSGF) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) (" Thesis " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 739,437 common shares (" Common Shares ") at a price of $1.42 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,050,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are honoured to mark this important milestone for the Lawyers-Ranch Project alongside the Kwadacha, Tsay Keh Dene , and Takla Nations , each of whom brings invaluable knowledge, guidance, and support to our work," said Dr. Ewan Webster , President and CEO of Thesis Gold. "Thesis is committed to building strong, long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with the Nations and to delivering meaningful benefits as the Project advances."

Chief Pierre from Tsay Keh Dene Nation commented, " Tsay Keh Dene has worked closely with Thesis for several years to advance the Lawyers-Ranch Project from a concept to a project well positioned for successful construction and operation. The considerable investment by Tsay Keh Dene in Thesis reflects the growing confidence we have in the Project and the ability of Thesis' management team to lead and execute on this Project."

Chief McCook from Kwadacha Nation commented, "Kwadacha Nation is pleased to be recognized as a meaningful partner in the Lawyers-Ranch Project. Our investment reflects our commitment to ensuring that our community is not only consulted but directly involved in shaping the opportunities that arise from responsible resource development in our territory. Through this partnership with Thesis Gold, we aim to create lasting benefits that include pathways for our youth to participate in training, employment, and stewardship opportunities well into the future."

Chief French from Takla Nation commented, "I am pleased to have achieved this milestone investment in building our relationship with Thesis Gold. Takla will continue work with the Company and other impacted Nations to ensure that we all can benefit from this potential mine project in the territory."

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund advancement of the Company's mineral exploration project and for general working capital purposes. The Company anticipates the Offering will close in October 2025 . Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company does not intend to pay any finder's fees or commissions in connection with the Offering.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold Inc. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the potential of its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District. The recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) highlights robust project economics, including a 35.2% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.28 billion , demonstrating the potential for significant value creation. The Company's 2025 roadmap includes a robust exploration and drill program, delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the combined Lawyers-Ranch Project, and commencement of the Environmental Impact Assessment process. Through these strategic moves, Thesis Gold intends to elevate the Lawyers-Ranch Project to the forefront of global precious metals ventures.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering, intended closing date of the Offering, and the payment of finder's fees. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are risks respecting failure to obtain TSXV approval, dilution respecting additional investment in the Company, that the use of proceeds may not be expended as anticipated by the Company and other risks described in the Company's filings, including in the risk factors in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Thesis Gold Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the resource potential of the Ranch Gold Project located in the Golden Horseshoe area in northern British Columbia.

Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (FSE: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's newly combined 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project. The Project now boasts a combined Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 4.0 Moz and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 727 koz, at respective grades of 1.51 and 1.82 gt AuEq*, hitting an important milestone for project scale. The Lawyers-Ranch Project is road-accessible and together the projects form a contiguous, 495 km2 land package in the prolific Toodoggone Mining District in northern British Columbia.

